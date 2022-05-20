Latest News Editor's Choice


Teenager breaks into econet shop steals property

by Simbarashe Sithole
A daring 18-year-old Bindura thief was slapped with a one year jail term by Bindura provincial magistrate Shingirai Mutiro on Friday  for breaking into an Econet Shop and stealing varous goods.


Jimmy Takudzwa Semu of house number 1463 Chiwaridzo,Bindura pleaded guilty to the charge.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that on  April 30 around midnight Semu broke into econet cabin shop using a bob John spanner and stole various goods.

Mercury Mushosho discovered the offense the next day and filed a police report.

Semu was arrested  while selling his loot at TM bus terminus in Bindura and was dragged to court.

Source - Byo24News
Most Popular In 7 Days