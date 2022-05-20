Latest News Editor's Choice


Police conduct awareness campaigns on gender-based violence and Human trafficking

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police last week, conducted an awareness campaign against Gender-based violence with a bid to create more cognizance and reduce cases rape targeting mostly women and children in Bulawayo.

Police moved around the city interacting with members of the public enlighting them about gender-related crimes under the Basadi operation, an operation being conducted in Southern African countries by the Women's network in the police force.

Bulawayo provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said the campaign is in line with 2014 May Declaration 22, signed by African countries.

"It is in the interest of the public to be aware of the criminal activities that are currently prevailing as supported by May 2014 Declaration 22 signed by African Countries in Namibia that sets out to enlighten the public with gender-based crimes, three days in the month of May," he said.

"The increase in gender-based violence has pushed many to resort in violence,  parents or partners in abusive relationships should seek help in order to iron out their problems before they escalate."

"Women and juveniles are the most targeted group in the society and they are raped by people who are close to them, relatives per ser. We should all play part in protecting them. Parents, we are urging you to create a good relationship with your children such that  children are able to communicate with you, it helps children to be able to talk freely  without any fear."

ZRP Women's Network for Bulawayo Province  Lethiwe Mhandu said man are also victims of rape hence people should protect themselves by using the legal transport system.

"Rape is not only limited to females only because they have been aggravated indecent assault cases of boys or male children who would have been sexual abused by older men," she said.

"The use of illegal public transport using bushy roads as shortcuts to certain destinations has resulted In the increase in rape cases. Women should desist from using illegal transport."

Mhandu added that cases of human trafficking have also been on the rise .

"We must also be careful of child trafficking. Using the Internet,  many children have been trafficked to become sex workers through pornography whilst their parents not knowing," Mhandu said.

"Using various means such as believing the child has gotten a scholarship abroad and as parents we prepare and our children leave. Many have complained that they have not seen their children since they left."

"Let us as parents vet the agents that claim to be giving scholarships or jobs before we accept."

Source - Byo24News

