Mash-Central abandons Zanu-PF

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
Mukaradzi Gold Fields are reported to have been invaded by some of president Emmerson Mnangagwa's children and relatives amid reports Zanu PF is being ditched by members in the province.

Indications are that previous gold panners who were pioneers in those goldfields were unilaterally removed by police and the army to pave way for the first family operations.

Citizen Coalition for Change deputy spokesperson Felix Mafa Sibanda said because of those selfish tendencies by the first family, local residents and stakeholders have vowed not to associate in any manner with the first family, be it socio-economic or political.

"It would appear that Zanu PF in and outside Mt Darwin and Mashonaland Central province have abandoned the once-formidable political party, Zanu PF in the entire province and are joining overwhelmingly the CCC movement," Sibanda said.

"Some Zanu PF political commissars have abandoned the Zanu PF gravy train and this has fractured ED and his dying party from the core. Ordinary people and some political conscious ones  in Mashonaland Central province are calling for CCC to move in fast and cause its structures for operational excellence."










Source - Byo24News
More on: #Mnangagwa, #CCC, #Zanu-PF

