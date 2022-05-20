Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimdollar medical aid cards rejected

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Thousands of patients have been left stranded after private health institutions started rejecting medical policies paid in local currency.

Private medical practitioners rejecting medical aid facilities paid in Zimbabwe dollars are citing inflation, saying their funds would have depreciated when they receive them.

In a circular dated May 19, 2022, health insurance company, First Mutual advised its clients that one of the private institutions rejecting local currency funded medical aid was Avenues Clinic.

Medical and dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe Association president Johannes Marisa said doctors were running losses by accepting medical policies under the inflationary economic environment.

"Ordinarily, medical aid companies can pay for their clients within 60 days," Marisa said.

"Given the current circumstances of the economic situation, it becomes unprofitable when one pays dues after three months when the value has depreciated."

Source - The Standard
More on: #Zimdollar, #Medical, #Aid

