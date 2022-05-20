Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NRZ assets revalued to US$3 billion

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
NATIONAL Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ)'s assets have been revalued at over US$3 billion, meaning the parastatal is not insolvent as previously alleged, a senior official said.

Previously, the State railway company's assets were estimated at just US$400 million, but an assets revaluation carried out by an independent consultant has indicated that NRZ assets are in fact worth over US$3 billion.

NRZ general manager Ms Respina Zinyanduko said with such a strong balance sheet, this has opened opportunities for the organisation to borrow for recapitalisation of operations.

She said the board and management were of the view that the organisation's assets were not properly valued.

"Thus, we contracted Bard Real Estate, an independent company to do an assets evaluation exercise that has resulted in a proper value and a comprehensive asset register where the assets are valued at over US$3 billion.

"Prior to the valuation of the railway infrastructure, NRZ assets had an estimated value of US$400 million, which was a gross under-valuation of the company's assets." she said.

In June 2019, Ms Zinyanduko said the Government through Statutory Instrument 142 of 2019 announced that the Zimbabwe dollar shall be the sole legal tender in the country and the functional or the reporting currency.

"The NRZ engineers and the technical teams carried out the exercise as at December 31, 2019. "However, external auditors when they were presented the report, part of audit of 2019 NRZ financials, they then recommended that NRZ should engage an independent professional evaluator to establish the true value of its assets to give them some level of comfort on the fair value of the assets," she said.

With a stronger balance sheet, the rail entity can now borrow to recapitalise its operations. In the past, NRZ struggled to secure lines of credit or loans due to the perceived poor balance sheet that made the organisation to be classified as technically insolvent.

"With proper valuation of NRZ assets, it can be seen that the company is not insolvent as previously alleged. "Such a strong balance sheet will allow NRZ to borrow to support its business and to look for equity partners who will pay for its actual worth."

Meanwhile, the parastatal has embarked on a US$3,5 million revamping programme of its rolling stock to improve operational efficiency.

The project includes a US$2 million export-fit wagons refurbishment initiative that began in October 2021 and is expected to save Zimbabwe millions of dollars in foreign currency.

The railways organisation is grappling with a host of challenges among them, obsolete rolling stock fleet, ageing railway line and old wagons and coaches.

Last year, NRZ successfully embarked on a litigation-free restructuring exercise and came up with a structure board and management believes to be robust structure as it is believed this will see maximum utilisation of staff and improve efficiency.

The new structure sought to remove a top-heavy structure and to deploy most employees to operations with leaner structures in the support services departments.As a result of the exercise, management re-assigned most of the employees on a lateral transfer basis to other areas of need where the organisation would benefit from their service.

Training and re-training of staff was done to enable the redeployed staff to perform their duties efficiently.

Under the new structure, directors were reduced from six to three, staff number from 4 800 to 3 751 at present."Staff reduction is through natural attrition and a deliberate ploy to fill vacancies from internal staff who are retrained and deployed to needy areas.

"The company managed to clear legacy salaries with an ex-gratia amounting to $326 million and is now up to date with its salary payments whose monthly bill is currently +/-$400 million," said Ms Zinyanduko.



Source - The Herald
More on: #NRZ, #Assets, #Value

Comments


Must Read

Zweli Mkhize irks Ramaphosa's boot lickers

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mugabe exhumation magistrate demoted for 'incompetence'

3 hrs ago | 1407 Views

CCC secretary general arrested

3 hrs ago | 1567 Views

CCC plunged into mourning

3 hrs ago | 1563 Views

ZAPU to honour Dabengwa's life in poem

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

UK truck seller responds after angry client blocks Bulawayo home with trailers

3 hrs ago | 1168 Views

ZRP, Saps in joint cross-border operation

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

'Rwandan fugitive had valid Congolese passport'

3 hrs ago | 489 Views

Blame game between govt, banks reaches tipping point

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Unity Accord dead, says ex-chief Ndiweni

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe self-destruct against Namibia

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Musona gap difficult to fill, says Nyandoro

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Govt mum on Gwayi-Shangani relocations

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Teachers hit back at Mthulisi Ncube

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

Maize farmers plead for a 50% USD payment

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Cheeky armed robbers jailed 10 years each

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe mine workers get 108% wage hike

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Govt must stop docking teachers' salaries

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

The burdened party politician

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Despotic leaders to blame for Africa's economic morass

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Manchester City beats Liverpool to the Premier League title

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa slams western hypocrisy

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Filling station sells petrol contaminated with water

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

PSL bans bouncers

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

3 000 health workers get Covid-19 pay

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Egodini seeks bricklayers

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Town Clerk hints at blacklist for failed tender winners

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

SA returnee finds success in dad's footsteps

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

International funders behind eSwatini 'winter revolution'

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Harare-Beitbridge highway upgrade on course

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Ndiraya's suspension stinks

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Dembare spat could rock their campaign

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for Switzerland

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chitepo school nears completion

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimdollar medical aid cards rejected

15 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law extinguishes Warriors' Afcon dream

15 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Jah Prayzah sabotaged Andy Muridzo?

15 hrs ago | 575 Views

Billionaire targets Zimbabwe aviation, real estate business

15 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Sibanda basks in historic hat trick

15 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mash-Central abandons Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 3473 Views

Police conduct awareness campaigns on gender-based violence and Human trafficking

20 hrs ago | 155 Views

77 goats die at LSU due to procurement malpractices

20 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Who is Sabotaging Our President?

20 hrs ago | 1221 Views

'We'll get him dead or alive': Reid's Mpiranya trail to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2572 Views

Zacc investigates Nssa corruption

23 hrs ago | 842 Views

Noic boss under corruption probe

23 hrs ago | 734 Views

Mnangagwa to compensate 160,000 more war veterans, ex-detainees

23 hrs ago | 3474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days