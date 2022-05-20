Latest News Editor's Choice


Chitepo school nears completion

by Staff reporter
THE Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology headquarters, which is being constructed at corner Samora Machel Avenue and Simon Vengayi Muzenda Street in Harare, is nearing completion and is set to open for classes in August, Zanu-PF Secretary for Finance and Economic Development Patrick Chinamasa has said.

Zanu-PF's school of ideology is meant to equip party members with party virtues and norms.

Speaking at a workshop for District Co-ordinating Committees and Secretaries for Finance organised by the Zanu-PF Harare provincial executive led by Goodwills Masimirembwa in the capital,  Chinamasa said the ground floor of the building opens in August while other floors will be completed in due course.

"We are expecting the ground floor to be completed by end of July this year, so we should be in occupation from the first week of August," Chinamasa said.

The plan for the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology headquarters comprises of five floors.

"We are currently in a position to finish the ground floor by end of July. It will be the headquarters of the Chitepo School of Ideology staff and class cadres.

"The ground floor will have three classes. So we will be conducting their sessions from those classes," said Chinamasa.

He challenged the Harare provincial leadership to exhibit unity of purpose to reclaim lost seats.

"I am calling upon Harare provincial structures to exhibit a high level of unity to reclaim lost seats to MDC formations," Chinamasa said.

Zanu-PF Harare provincial chairman Masimirembwa said they have put in place a mechanism to reclaim seats from the opposition.

"Basically what we are doing is to make sure that we have strengthened the party structures. With the existing party structures, we have 400 000 members (in the province). The initial stage is to account for everyone, at the same time, we will continue to recruit new members. Our target is to get to 1 million members before the 2023 harmonised elections. We are on course. We need to put cells which are authentic," he said.

Currently, Masimirembwa said, they are working towards ensuring that every party cardholder is a registered voter.

Source - The Herald

