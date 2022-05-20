Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa leaves for Switzerland

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa last night left Harare for Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting where he will join 50 other heads of state and government to deliberate on policies and strategies needed to address challenges facing the globe.

According to the WEF programme, President Mnangagwa will tomorrow (Tuesday) give opening remarks at a workshop centred on the theme, "Unlocking New Investment and Services Markets".

This year's WEF is the first global in-person leadership event since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking place from May 22 to 26, the meeting is centred on the theme, "History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies".

In line with the theme, President Mnangagwa's administration has already undertaken wide-ranging economic reforms with far-reaching impact, aimed at growing the economy towards upper middle income status by 2030.

The annual meeting also offers the Zimbabwean delegation an opportunity to pursue its engagement and re-engagement policy thrust that is premised on trade and investment.

It is a policy that the Second Republic has pursued since 2018 when President Mnangagwa first attended the WEF and declared that "Zimbabwe is Open for Business".

And true to his word, the country has made significant progress in opening up the economy to investors and President Mnangagwa and his high-powered delegation will take this opportunity to highlight opportunities and exchange insights.

Before President Mnangagwa took over from the late former President Mugabe, Zimbabwe was ranked 159 out of 190 countries on the 2017 World Ease of Doing Business index.

The ranking has improved to 140, according to the 2021 World Bank annual ratings, highlighting the positive strides made by the Second Republic. The Ease of Doing Business index has, however, been discontinued globally.

President Mnangagwa will thus, once again, use this opportunity to market Zimbabwe to the world.

According to the World Economic Forum, the annual meeting offers world leaders an opportunity to "take stock of the state of the world and shape partnerships and policies for the crucial period ahead".

World Economic Forum founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab is on record as saying there is a need to "establish an atmosphere of trust" needed to accelerate collaborative action and address multiple challenges that the world is facing including the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine which has disrupted global supply chains and sent prices, including food prices, skyrocketing.

Other topics on the agenda include rebuilding global co-operation; economic rebalancing; society, equity and global health; nature, food and climate; industry transformation; and innovation, governance and cybersecurity.

The President is accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza as well as Deputy Chief Secretary – Presidential Communications, Mr George Charamba.

He was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, senior Government officials and service chiefs.

Meanwhile, VP Chiwenga is the Acting President.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Davos, #Forum

Comments


Must Read

Zweli Mkhize irks Ramaphosa's boot lickers

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mugabe exhumation magistrate demoted for 'incompetence'

3 hrs ago | 1408 Views

CCC secretary general arrested

3 hrs ago | 1569 Views

CCC plunged into mourning

3 hrs ago | 1564 Views

ZAPU to honour Dabengwa's life in poem

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

UK truck seller responds after angry client blocks Bulawayo home with trailers

3 hrs ago | 1168 Views

ZRP, Saps in joint cross-border operation

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

'Rwandan fugitive had valid Congolese passport'

3 hrs ago | 489 Views

Blame game between govt, banks reaches tipping point

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Unity Accord dead, says ex-chief Ndiweni

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe self-destruct against Namibia

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Musona gap difficult to fill, says Nyandoro

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Govt mum on Gwayi-Shangani relocations

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Teachers hit back at Mthulisi Ncube

3 hrs ago | 467 Views

Maize farmers plead for a 50% USD payment

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Cheeky armed robbers jailed 10 years each

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe mine workers get 108% wage hike

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Govt must stop docking teachers' salaries

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

The burdened party politician

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Despotic leaders to blame for Africa's economic morass

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Manchester City beats Liverpool to the Premier League title

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa slams western hypocrisy

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Filling station sells petrol contaminated with water

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

PSL bans bouncers

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

3 000 health workers get Covid-19 pay

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Egodini seeks bricklayers

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Town Clerk hints at blacklist for failed tender winners

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

SA returnee finds success in dad's footsteps

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

International funders behind eSwatini 'winter revolution'

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Harare-Beitbridge highway upgrade on course

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Ndiraya's suspension stinks

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Dembare spat could rock their campaign

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Chitepo school nears completion

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

NRZ assets revalued to US$3 billion

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimdollar medical aid cards rejected

15 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law extinguishes Warriors' Afcon dream

15 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Jah Prayzah sabotaged Andy Muridzo?

15 hrs ago | 575 Views

Billionaire targets Zimbabwe aviation, real estate business

15 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Sibanda basks in historic hat trick

15 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mash-Central abandons Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 3473 Views

Police conduct awareness campaigns on gender-based violence and Human trafficking

20 hrs ago | 155 Views

77 goats die at LSU due to procurement malpractices

20 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Who is Sabotaging Our President?

20 hrs ago | 1221 Views

'We'll get him dead or alive': Reid's Mpiranya trail to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2572 Views

Zacc investigates Nssa corruption

23 hrs ago | 842 Views

Noic boss under corruption probe

23 hrs ago | 734 Views

Mnangagwa to compensate 160,000 more war veterans, ex-detainees

23 hrs ago | 3474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days