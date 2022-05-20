Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA returnee finds success in dad's footsteps

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
SOON after completing his O-Level studies in 1996, Mr Killion Mafuruse (43) of Mpopoma suburb in Bulawayo decided to follow in the footsteps of his late father who was a full-time carpenter.

Although, Mr Mafuruse studied carpentry at O-Level, his father played a major role in shaping his career path by grooming him at a tender age.

Considering himself a talented artiste, he spent most of his free time developing his craft and eventually became a full-time carpenter.

Today, he operates a thriving furniture manufacturing business in Mpopoma suburb where he specialises in fitted wardrobes, couches, leather padded chairs, among other furniture accessories.

The emerging firm, which employs seven people, also engages casual workers depending on the amount of work available at any given time.

Mr Mafuruse's journey began immediately after finishing O-Level. Instead of proceeding with his academic studies, Mr Mafuruse decided to look for a job in the furniture manufacturing industry.

He briefly worked in Harare before relocating to Cape Town in South Africa where he secured a job in one of the leading furniture manufacturing firms, Barker Street Office Furniture.

In 2016, he quit his job and returned home. With what he had managed to put away as savings, he started a carpentry workshop, which has grown over time overcoming challenges as he learns through the process.

"It was not an easy journey for me to be where I am today. After returning from South Africa, I did not want to look for formal jobs anymore, I considered myself to have a creative mind coupled with the experience and skills acquired over time," he said.

"When you start your own firm, you are assured of employing others. Besides operating a business and employing people, I also train others, especially youths so that they also benefit from my expertise."
Mr Mafuruse produces a wide range of furniture including; chairs, tables, beds, inbuilt wardrobes, cupboards, among others.

The prices depend on the design and quality. For a set of couches, the prices range from US$250 to US$1 000.

Mr Mafuruse also performs customised work in homes and offices, making bookshelves, furniture, flooring and various built-in additions. He sells his products to both retail shops and individuals.

"Our main challenges revolve around shortage of space. Right now, we are operating in a small rented space where there is no electricity. For us to expand, we need a bigger space," he said.

Mr Mafuruse said through creating partnerships and connections within the country, his company has managed to grow despite the economic challenges. The timber, which Mr Mafuruse sources from the Eastern Highlands in Manicaland province, comprises teak, pine, mahogany and gum.

"Our market has since grown and we now have more regular clients compared to when we started out with. We have also undergone a lot of training. Over time, we have saved returns which we have in turn invested in better tools and equipment to speed up the production process," he said.

Mr Mafuruse said as the company grows, he hopes to incorporate technology in the production process.

A father of eight, Mr Mafuruse draws his inspiration from his father, who managed to raise them through carpentry.

"Although, I did carpentry at school, my father who was not educated, managed to impart the knowledge and skills which Iam now using to sustain my family. I have eight children whom I am taking care of through carpentry," he said.

"Just like what my father did to me, I am also grooming my children so that they are able to sustain themselves. My eldest son will soon be joining me."

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Returnee, #Dad

Comments


Must Read

Zweli Mkhize irks Ramaphosa's boot lickers

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mugabe exhumation magistrate demoted for 'incompetence'

3 hrs ago | 1412 Views

CCC secretary general arrested

3 hrs ago | 1572 Views

CCC plunged into mourning

3 hrs ago | 1568 Views

ZAPU to honour Dabengwa's life in poem

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

UK truck seller responds after angry client blocks Bulawayo home with trailers

3 hrs ago | 1170 Views

ZRP, Saps in joint cross-border operation

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

'Rwandan fugitive had valid Congolese passport'

3 hrs ago | 489 Views

Blame game between govt, banks reaches tipping point

3 hrs ago | 554 Views

Unity Accord dead, says ex-chief Ndiweni

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimbabwe self-destruct against Namibia

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Musona gap difficult to fill, says Nyandoro

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Govt mum on Gwayi-Shangani relocations

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Teachers hit back at Mthulisi Ncube

3 hrs ago | 468 Views

Maize farmers plead for a 50% USD payment

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Cheeky armed robbers jailed 10 years each

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe mine workers get 108% wage hike

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Govt must stop docking teachers' salaries

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

The burdened party politician

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Despotic leaders to blame for Africa's economic morass

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Manchester City beats Liverpool to the Premier League title

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa slams western hypocrisy

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Filling station sells petrol contaminated with water

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

PSL bans bouncers

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

3 000 health workers get Covid-19 pay

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Egodini seeks bricklayers

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Town Clerk hints at blacklist for failed tender winners

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

International funders behind eSwatini 'winter revolution'

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Harare-Beitbridge highway upgrade on course

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Ndiraya's suspension stinks

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Dembare spat could rock their campaign

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for Switzerland

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chitepo school nears completion

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

NRZ assets revalued to US$3 billion

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimdollar medical aid cards rejected

15 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law extinguishes Warriors' Afcon dream

15 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Jah Prayzah sabotaged Andy Muridzo?

15 hrs ago | 575 Views

Billionaire targets Zimbabwe aviation, real estate business

15 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Sibanda basks in historic hat trick

15 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mash-Central abandons Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 3474 Views

Police conduct awareness campaigns on gender-based violence and Human trafficking

20 hrs ago | 155 Views

77 goats die at LSU due to procurement malpractices

20 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Who is Sabotaging Our President?

20 hrs ago | 1221 Views

'We'll get him dead or alive': Reid's Mpiranya trail to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2573 Views

Zacc investigates Nssa corruption

23 hrs ago | 842 Views

Noic boss under corruption probe

23 hrs ago | 736 Views

Mnangagwa to compensate 160,000 more war veterans, ex-detainees

23 hrs ago | 3474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days