Egodini seeks bricklayers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
AS work continues to gather pace for the completion of Phase 1A of the much anticipated Egodini Bus Terminus upgrading project, the South African based developer – Terracotta Private Limited – will today be recruiting bricklayers to work at the site.

The project has been subject to a number of false starts since Terracotta was awarded the tender more than eight years ago. The Covid-19 induced lockdown further compounded the situation as the developer could not move to site to commence works.

This year, the contractor managed to move on site full time and committed to hand over part of the project to the local authority this year to allow commuter omnibuses and vendors to operate at the site.

A visit to the project site last week saw workers busy and they had already started working on the taxi rank railings and started preliminary work on the vending stalls.

In an interview last week, Terracotta director Mr Thulani Moyo revealed that on Monday they will be employing bricklayers for the construction works.

"We are looking for additional certified bricklayers for the eGodini mall project. Construction of the vending stalls is in full swing. These are exciting times. If you are a qualified bricklayer please come to the eGodini Contact Centre as from Monday, 23 May 2022 and be part of developing our wonderful city," said Mr Moyo.

The director further emphasised that they were giving priority to locals as they had committed at the commencement of the project that they would seek to create employment opportunities in the city.

"This is a Bulawayo project and we would want the people of Bulawayo to have a sense of ownership hence our employment priorities.

"What I must emphasise to the community is that this project is now moving and we are fully committed to having it completed at the earliest time possible," said Mr Moyo.

Source - The Chronicle
Most Popular In 7 Days