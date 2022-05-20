Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Filling station sells petrol contaminated with water

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A FUEL garage in Lupane is reportedly selling water contaminated petrol and a number of vehicles that were served at the filling station last week have been affected.

Three cars reportedly failed to start after topping fuel at the station, which is located at Lupane centre.

The motorists immediately engaged the garage petrol attendants who acknowledged the problem and drained the fuel from the cars, the Chronicle learnt.

The Chronicle was told that two of the affected motorists are Lupane residents while another is a policewoman based in Insuza.

There are fears that there could be more affected cars which may have refuelled and proceeded on their journeys as the filling station is one of the two located at Lupane centre.

One of the affected motorists reportedly left his vehicle at the garage after it failed to start because of the contaminated petrol.

Another motorist who preferred to remain anonymous said petrol attendants drained the fuel after his car also failed to start.

He said they later flashed out the fuel but the vehicle pump had already been damaged.

"I went to station where I bought fuel and upon leaving, my car showed warnings on the dashboard and could not start. I had driven for about 300 metres from the garage. I noticed they had sold me contaminated fuel and went back to make a complaint," said the motorist.

"They offered to drain the contaminated fuel and promised that the car would not be affected as they had drained another car with a similar problem. They flashed it out and the car is moving now but it releases thick white smoke from the exhaust. The pump was damaged and I suspect the injectors were damaged too which has affected combustion," he said.

The filling station' official declined to comment and referred Chronicle to the owner of the garage who he said was going to call back but had not done so yesterday.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has in the past warned fuel retailers not to tamper with quality of the product following concerns that the quality of fuel, particularly petrol was being blended beyond the stipulated ratio.

The gazetted blending ratio is 20 percent ethanol and this is done either at National Oil Infrastructure Company (NOIC) or any other blending sites.

Zera chief executive Mr Addington Mazambane yesterday encouraged motorists to quickly report all cases of tampering so that the authorities can investigate and institute corrective measures.

He said Zera will investigate.

"We encourage our stakeholders to quickly alert us when they have such a problem so that we immediately engage the retailer before many people are affected. Our Bulawayo team is going to investigate," he said.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Zera, #Fuel, #Water

Comments


Must Read

Zweli Mkhize irks Ramaphosa's boot lickers

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mugabe exhumation magistrate demoted for 'incompetence'

3 hrs ago | 1415 Views

CCC secretary general arrested

3 hrs ago | 1574 Views

CCC plunged into mourning

3 hrs ago | 1572 Views

ZAPU to honour Dabengwa's life in poem

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

UK truck seller responds after angry client blocks Bulawayo home with trailers

3 hrs ago | 1174 Views

ZRP, Saps in joint cross-border operation

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

'Rwandan fugitive had valid Congolese passport'

3 hrs ago | 491 Views

Blame game between govt, banks reaches tipping point

3 hrs ago | 556 Views

Unity Accord dead, says ex-chief Ndiweni

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe self-destruct against Namibia

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Musona gap difficult to fill, says Nyandoro

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Govt mum on Gwayi-Shangani relocations

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Teachers hit back at Mthulisi Ncube

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

Maize farmers plead for a 50% USD payment

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Cheeky armed robbers jailed 10 years each

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe mine workers get 108% wage hike

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Govt must stop docking teachers' salaries

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

The burdened party politician

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Despotic leaders to blame for Africa's economic morass

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Manchester City beats Liverpool to the Premier League title

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa slams western hypocrisy

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

PSL bans bouncers

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

3 000 health workers get Covid-19 pay

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Egodini seeks bricklayers

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Town Clerk hints at blacklist for failed tender winners

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

SA returnee finds success in dad's footsteps

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

International funders behind eSwatini 'winter revolution'

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Harare-Beitbridge highway upgrade on course

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Ndiraya's suspension stinks

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Dembare spat could rock their campaign

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for Switzerland

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chitepo school nears completion

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

NRZ assets revalued to US$3 billion

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimdollar medical aid cards rejected

15 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law extinguishes Warriors' Afcon dream

15 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Jah Prayzah sabotaged Andy Muridzo?

15 hrs ago | 575 Views

Billionaire targets Zimbabwe aviation, real estate business

15 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Sibanda basks in historic hat trick

15 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mash-Central abandons Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 3474 Views

Police conduct awareness campaigns on gender-based violence and Human trafficking

20 hrs ago | 155 Views

77 goats die at LSU due to procurement malpractices

20 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Who is Sabotaging Our President?

20 hrs ago | 1221 Views

'We'll get him dead or alive': Reid's Mpiranya trail to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2573 Views

Zacc investigates Nssa corruption

23 hrs ago | 842 Views

Noic boss under corruption probe

23 hrs ago | 736 Views

Mnangagwa to compensate 160,000 more war veterans, ex-detainees

23 hrs ago | 3474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days