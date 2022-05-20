Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa slams western hypocrisy

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has slammed western hypocrisy where "false environmental and mining lobby groups" are paid to agitate local communities to fight non-western investment in their localities. The country has recorded a series of coordinated protests by some purported environmental and mining lobby groups targeting areas where Government would have granted mining rights to Chinese investors.

President Mnangwa said of concern is that the protests are being  organised in areas previously run by western mining organisations.

Writing in the Sunday News and Sunday Mail, President Mnangagwa warned of false and fake nationalism which has resulted in xenophobic attacks in South Africa targeting only blacks. He said this is part of a bigger plot sinister coercive economic diplomacy by the West which threatens the independence of nations.

"Southern African region has witnessed a more sinister dimension to this coercive economic diplomacy by the West including here in Zimbabwe. We have seen some Western Governments sponsoring several false environmental and mining advocacy groups which seek to agitate communities against non-western mining interests. Peasants are being roused and mobilised to fight battles in which they have neither stake nor gain either way," he said.

Mnangagwa said in Zimbabwe there have been such sponsored lobbies active in Hwange, Uzumba, Mutoko, Makaha, Marange and lately in Bikita. Surprisingly, all these mining concerns are not new. They are old claims which have only changed hands as broke western miners who owned them previously voluntarily disinvested.

While those mining properties were in western hands, both long before our Independence and after, not once did host communities benefit. Nor were host communities incited, mobilised and sponsored to defend their depletable resource and environment.

The NGOs which now proliferate were nowhere in sight."The President said in Bikita, the opposition was  paid to mobilise their supporters to demonstrate against Chinese investments including at Bikita Minerals. "Ironically, Bikita Minerals was only taken over by a Chinese investor earlier in the year, after being owned and exploited by Western interests for many years since the resource was discovered back in colonial days. "The mine has been teetering on the brink, until these new Chinese investors came to the rescue injecting fresh capital with which to expand operations, thereby securing jobs for Zimbabweans. When the mine was in western hands, those who now raise protests, sat contended in silence," said the President.

President Mnangagwa said the sudden focus on African minerals is now caused by the rise of countries like China as global players.He said the partnership of Zimbabwe and China has resulted in several projects in the sectors of energy, air transport, water, real estate, industrial value addition, mining and defence being implemented.

Mnangagwa said the false narrative being observed in Zimbabwe is also spreading to regional countries such as South Africa, Namibia and Zambia where Africans are used as pawns in the bigger scheme of western coercive diplomacy.

"On the face of it, this new sentiment looks like a second wave of genuine people-nationalism led by radical African cadres seeking to defend and protect African heritage, resources and interest yet on deeper examination, it reveals a sinister, deceitful and manipulative hand of the West.

It, too, is staked against our sovereignties. The West now seeks to sponsor and instigate false and fake African community nationalisms as potent tools in its fight against China, Russia and other actors who are now challenging its exclusive historical dominance on our Continent whose roots lie in colonialism," said President Mnangagwa.

He said this is a false and bastardised form of nationalism which does not benefit Africa or Africans. Rather as it only seeks to weaponise Africans while making Africa an exclusive and uncontested frontier for the West's sole resource exploitation.

Mnangagwa said Africa stands to gain nothing from this parody of genuine resource nationalism. President Mnangagwa said in countries like Namibia there have been campaigns to shut down Chinese shops for producing alleged fake products.

President Mnangagwa said the false nationalism has seen South Africans turning against black immigrants. "In South Africa, a whole violent and often lethal movement against African immigrants has now taken root. We have witnessed wanton acts of black-on-black, African-on-African violence, all in the name of protecting South African jobs or even vending sites. "Yet no white immigrants are affected, even though South Africa's economy largely remains in white and foreign hands, as is also the case in many African countries," said President Mnangagwa.

"This is a racialised war of black African underdogs, couched as nationalism, a fight for servitude by equally disempowered Africans, whatever their countries of origin. This attacks the very heart and soul of our solidarity as Africans uniformly o bjectified by long colonialism."

He said regional leaders should take a firm stance against the weaponisation of Africans by the West and stand against false and fake nationalism when in reality the region is facing a recolonisation agenda.

"It threatens the Pan-African spirit which won us our Independence and freedoms; it also threatens the spirit of internationalism which laid a firm bedrock upon which we pursue our interests worldwide, guided by mutually gainful partnerships by whomsoever is ready to work with us," said President Mnangagwa.

"Above all, it gives a racist ring to our mantra of Zimbabwe is open for business. That mantra must never be understood to refer to Western business interests alone. "We have opened up to the whole world, with the West electing to place impediments in its way through needless sanctions and other restrictive measures. That negative stance by the West should not hold us back. Or block alternative capital from flowing in. We run free economies which are not indentured to the West or any other power. We pursue our interests, free from disabling histories and legacies."

The President said it will be detrimental if the region ignores the western sponsored disruptive fake nationalism which aims to wedge conflicts between historically-rooted sister countries.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Slams, #West

Comments


Must Read

Zweli Mkhize irks Ramaphosa's boot lickers

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Mugabe exhumation magistrate demoted for 'incompetence'

3 hrs ago | 1415 Views

CCC secretary general arrested

3 hrs ago | 1574 Views

CCC plunged into mourning

3 hrs ago | 1573 Views

ZAPU to honour Dabengwa's life in poem

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

UK truck seller responds after angry client blocks Bulawayo home with trailers

3 hrs ago | 1174 Views

ZRP, Saps in joint cross-border operation

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

'Rwandan fugitive had valid Congolese passport'

3 hrs ago | 491 Views

Blame game between govt, banks reaches tipping point

3 hrs ago | 557 Views

Unity Accord dead, says ex-chief Ndiweni

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe self-destruct against Namibia

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Musona gap difficult to fill, says Nyandoro

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Govt mum on Gwayi-Shangani relocations

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Teachers hit back at Mthulisi Ncube

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

Maize farmers plead for a 50% USD payment

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Cheeky armed robbers jailed 10 years each

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe mine workers get 108% wage hike

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Govt must stop docking teachers' salaries

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

The burdened party politician

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Despotic leaders to blame for Africa's economic morass

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Manchester City beats Liverpool to the Premier League title

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Filling station sells petrol contaminated with water

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

PSL bans bouncers

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

3 000 health workers get Covid-19 pay

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Egodini seeks bricklayers

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Town Clerk hints at blacklist for failed tender winners

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

SA returnee finds success in dad's footsteps

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

International funders behind eSwatini 'winter revolution'

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Harare-Beitbridge highway upgrade on course

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Ndiraya's suspension stinks

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Dembare spat could rock their campaign

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for Switzerland

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chitepo school nears completion

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

NRZ assets revalued to US$3 billion

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimdollar medical aid cards rejected

15 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law extinguishes Warriors' Afcon dream

15 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Jah Prayzah sabotaged Andy Muridzo?

15 hrs ago | 575 Views

Billionaire targets Zimbabwe aviation, real estate business

15 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Sibanda basks in historic hat trick

15 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mash-Central abandons Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 3474 Views

Police conduct awareness campaigns on gender-based violence and Human trafficking

20 hrs ago | 155 Views

77 goats die at LSU due to procurement malpractices

20 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Who is Sabotaging Our President?

20 hrs ago | 1221 Views

'We'll get him dead or alive': Reid's Mpiranya trail to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2573 Views

Zacc investigates Nssa corruption

23 hrs ago | 842 Views

Noic boss under corruption probe

23 hrs ago | 736 Views

Mnangagwa to compensate 160,000 more war veterans, ex-detainees

23 hrs ago | 3474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days