Kuda Mahachi in the news again

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SuperSport United striker Kudakwashe Mahachi is facing possible criminal investigation for gender-based violence (GBV) after he allegedly assaulted and broke the hand of his ex-wife.

He is also facing allegations that he had scalded her son with hot water.

Marita Ndlovu has opened a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm at Norkem Park police station in Kempton Park, after accusing the soccer star of beating her to a pulp in a violent squabble in their Kempton Park home last year.

Mahachi, a Zimbabwean football star, was suspended by the club mandarins last week after allegation that he scalded Maria's son with hot water on the head, leg and part of upper body and smuggled him out of the country to his home country to avoid possible prosecution in South Africa.

The child is reportedly receiving hospital treatment in Zimbabwe and it is believed he could lose his leg as a result of the alleged attack.

News that the footie is facing criminal investigations for GBV came to the fore after circulating reports he abused the child.

"Before that incident, the mother of the child in question had opened a case of assault against him. She contacted her lawyers who helped her draft a statement, but before she could come to sign it, she left the country to Zimbabwe," said a deep throat, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation.

In the statement, which we have seen, Ndlovu alleges that Mahachi beat her up and broke her hand after accusing her of cheating on him with another man.

"I, Marita Ndlovu hereby submit and supplement my statement regarding the assault case against Kudakwashe Mahachi. I submit that after the assault, which occurred in Terenure, Kempton Park, where I stayed with Mahachi, I was locked in the house and could not go out or access my cellphone, which he had taken away from me. Assault happened because I was accused of lying and cheating on Mahachi who was my husband at the time," reads the statement.

Ndlovu said four days later, Mahachi organised a plane ticket for her and forced her to leave the country. "He took me from the home straight to the airport and sent me to Zimbabwe. Out of desperation I reported him to the police in Zimbabwe because I intended on taking action against him for assaulting me in the manner that he did," reads the statement.

She said she later withdrew the case after realising the police there did not have jurisdiction to investigate because the alleged assault happened in a foreign land.

She said she has evidence that Mahachi assaulted her, in the form of an audio clip.

"The place of the assault is proven and confirmed by Mahachi in a recording of a telephone conversation between me and Mahachi in February 2021.

"In the recording he confirms that I had wrongfully reported the matter in Zimbabwe knowing very well that he assaulted and broke my hand in Kempton Park.

"To this day since the assault he has been bragging about having broken my arm and sees nothing wrong in his actions," reads the statement she deposed on her return to South Africa in August last year.

Speaking to Sunday World from Zimbabwe, Ndlovu confirmed she opened a case against Mahachi. She said the police have contacted her to sign the statement but told them she would return to South Africa to sign it after her son's recovery.

"After returning to South Africa, I deposed the statement with my lawyers but quickly went back to Zimbabwe because I had left my kids here and the whole process was taking too long. But I'm in contact with my lawyers and the police. I will return soon to sign it," she said.

Nokan Park Police spokesperson Sgt Barbara-Anne Ferreira confirmed that a case of assault has been opened against Mahachi.

"No arrest has been made yet as police were still waiting for her J88 form," she said.

Source - sundayworld.co.za
