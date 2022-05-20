Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe Companies Registry goes digital

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE Registrar of Companies has gone digital in a move that is set to plug loopholes in the system and curb the fraudulent grabbing of companies and properties by criminals.

The new electronic system and data base has since been installed and a test-run starts this week while selected stakeholders are being invited to undergo familiarisation training.

Cases of individuals who grab properties of deceased people of foreign origin using forged company registration papers are on the increase and the latest development is set to end the lawlessness.

Most business people register their properties in the names of their companies and criminals were taking advantage of the outdated manual filing system at the Companies Registry to grab assets through fraudulent CR14 forms.

Permanent Secretary for Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Mrs Virginia Mabiza said the electronic system was part of a raft of measures to curb corruption.

Government was also tightening control over change of company directors among other measures.

"The Companies Registry has computerised. We have been working with a company called 23rd Centuries to computerise. We start super-user training this week. We will also start a pilot run with selected stakeholders," Mrs Mabhiza said.

"If we fully computerise, fraud at the office will be a thing of the past. We also need to tighten control over change of directors, shareholders and the power of attorney for transfers."

Mrs Mabiza said computerisation was also underway at the Deeds Office although a number of processes were still outstanding.

The Companies Registry is important for any business entity and it determines whether Zimbabwe is a good business destination for any entrepreneur.

It determines how cost effective and efficient a nation is in terms of business operations.

The main role of the Registrar of Companies is to provide for the constitution, incorporation, registration, management and internal administration of companies and winding up of companies and private business corporations.

It also enables the voluntary registration of other business entities; and to ensure the removal of defunct companies and private business corporations by re-registering all existing companies and private business corporations.

Last year, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, seeing a flood of fraud and corruption cases involving fake or stolen title deeds, or duplicate deeds, embarked on a series of awareness campaigns at the Deeds Office and the Companies Registry to help curb these crimes.

Several people have been victims of fraudsters who steal title deeds and property owners' identity documents, then sell land they do not own.

Some companies that own properties have been grabbed using forged CR14 documents.

ZACC did not disclose the total number of fraud and corruption cases they have handled, but the commission indicated that the cases are many and at various stages of investigation.

Other investigating arms like the police are separately investigating related cases, an indication that the crimes are now prevalent.

Police are on record as stating that over 100 people filed fraud reports related to the Deeds and Companies Registries at CID commercial crimes department in the first quarter of last year alone.

Some cases are still under investigation while others have been sent to court for prosecution.

ZACC has also received fraud and corruption reports linked to the Companies Registry.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Rhythm City's David Genaro dies

16 mins ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe to be barred from 2022 COSAFA Cup due to Mnangagwa's son in-law's interference

6 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Borrowdale Brooke management pursuing sinister agenda, says Wadyajena

6 hrs ago | 569 Views

Mnangagwa's minister threatens the opposition

6 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son wants father's remains exhumed from National Heroes Acre

6 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Mnangagwa aide hunts for Mambo's owner, after Masarira diss

6 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Zanu-PF seeks readmission of ousted Mujuru ally

6 hrs ago | 1055 Views

'Most Zimbabwe productions are junk,' says Radio Zimbabwe station manager

6 hrs ago | 806 Views

RBZ mops up ZW$31,6 billion in four months

6 hrs ago | 776 Views

Murder, racism claims rock Borrowdale Brooke

6 hrs ago | 925 Views

King Mzilikazi's 'heirs' tussle

6 hrs ago | 585 Views

China sponsors Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 471 Views

'Mnangagwa should look for salvation at Davos'

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

Number of war vets quadruples

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

Wadyejena takes on Borrowdale Brook management over systematic abuse

6 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mine union scoffs at 108% wage increase

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

De Jongh to bounce back at Highlanders?

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Sakunda raise Dembare, Bosso concern

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law takes Warriors out of Afcon 2023

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Opposition MPs rubbish PVOs Bill

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

Govt intensifies blitz on striking teachers

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Hyena mauls boy (3) at church shrine

6 hrs ago | 293 Views

BCC to parcel out 3 000 stands yearly

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

Chamisa's CCC distances self from Pomona deal

6 hrs ago | 384 Views

Harare men nailed for robbery and kidnapping

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Gone too soon! Chief Mabhikwa (28) dies in horror car crash

6 hrs ago | 352 Views

Old Bulawayo restoration resumes

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

Wrangle over Nkayi top job

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Wrangle over Nkayi top job

6 hrs ago | 58 Views

Unpacking the origins of the Mabhikwa Chieftaincy

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Vandalism costs TelOne US$1m annually

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Prominent Bulawayo cattleman Mbokodo dies

6 hrs ago | 458 Views

Condolence message for the Late Chief Mabhikwa- Vusumuzi N. Khumalo

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa to headline AfCFTA talk at Davos

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Anti-smuggling blitz nets 200 luxury vehicles

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Chiwenga mourns accident victims

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

20 member Zanu-PF delegation invades Tanzania

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

ZTN Prime goes live today

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Fraud-accused Deputy Minister granted bail

18 hrs ago | 638 Views

Kuda Mahachi in the news again

18 hrs ago | 2469 Views

High court overturns conviction of 'covid-19 vaccine seeking' Goromonzi residents

23 hrs ago | 787 Views

Negligent ZRP pays the price for tear-gassing woman

23 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Multi-million-dollar road rehabilitation storm erupts in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 3366 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days