20 member Zanu-PF delegation invades Tanzania

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 20 member Zanu-PF delegation left for the Mwalimu Nyerere Leadership School, Tanzania for a 12-day workshop aimed at sharing political and economic ideas, among other issues.The workshop was organised by the Communist Party of China aimed at training members of the former Liberation Movement parties.The Mwalimu Nyerere Leadership School offer training in leadership skills and political principles with the aim of strengthening unity and cooperation in liberating African economies.The delegation comprised of Central Committee members, Zanu-PF Youth league provincial chairpersons, Young Women for Economic Development, Men Believe in ED.The workshop is slated for May 24 to June 3.The leadership college is a joint effort of six liberation movements from SADC, who are now governing parties, and whose countries gained independence with the support of Nyerere and the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) Liberation Committee that was hosted by the United Republic of Tanzania.Zanu-PF Central Committee Member Tendai Chirau who relinquish power early this month as the acting Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs is leading the delegation.Chirau said the workshop is an opener to the young generation to learn and understand the values and ethos of former liberation movements in Africa"We are going to attend a meeting organised by the Communist Party of China. Some of the political parties expected to take part, are Frelimo of Mozambique, ANC of South Africa, SWAPO of Namibia, Chama Cha Mapinduzi of Tanzania among others."Having some outgoing Youth league executives' members who are now Central Committee members, we are expecting to learn a lot from the CPC. As you know that the Communist Party of China have been in power for the past 100 years, hence there are some key lessons that we need to learn from them. They assisted us as a party to ensure that we dismantle colonialism. They are our all-weather friends from the liberation struggle. As the young generation we are taking the friendship far and we do believe that this meeting is going to be an interface for us to learn and cement our ideological persuasion as a party," said Chirau.Youth Women for Economic Development chairperson Tatenda Mavetera was excited about the visit saying it will give an opportunity for young people to learn more about the values and ethos of Africa's fore fathers"I am quite happy as a young women for us to be going to be taught about the ideological underpinnings of our party and also the revolutionary parties. It is quite important for us to be able to take information that we will learn and transfer it to the next generation," said Mavetere.Harare Youth League chairman Emmanuel Mahachi who spoke on behalf of other youth league provincial chairpersons and is part of the delegation commended President Mnangagwa for affording them an opportunity to attend the workshop."What we want to do is to get their experiences and give them our experiences. You know, China is bigger than Zimbabwe in terms of economy and their party as well, so we have a lot more to learn from them than they have to learn from us."The issue of how to improve the economy will be a major aspect of our visit and how China they developed their nation so that when we come back, we may be able to develop our nation as well," said Mahachi.