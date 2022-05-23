Chiwenga mourns accident victims

News / National

by Staff reporter

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga has consoled families of the four people who died in an accident involving two Zupco buses yesterday along the Harare-Chirundu highway.In a statement last night, the Acting President said he received with great shock and sadness news of the road accident that claimed four lives and left 67 others injured."What pains most is that this accident comes on the heels of yet another Zupco bus accident which occurred on Sunday along the Harare-Mutare highway leaving one person dead and 12 others injured."Sadly, both bus accidents point to human error and negligence on the part of our drivers," he said.Acting President Chiwenga said negligence, especially by public transport drivers, had become every day news and that cannot be tolerated and must stop."Life is too precious and sacrosanct to be lost through sheer carelessness and complete disregard of highway regulations."On behalf of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Dr Mnangagwa, Government and my own behalf, I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased on the loss of their loved ones and a speedy recovery to those who are nursing injuries."The accident on the Harare-Mutare occurred after the driver reportedly lost control of the bus resulting in it veering off the road and landing on its side.