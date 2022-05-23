Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Anti-smuggling blitz nets 200 luxury vehicles

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
So far 200 top-of-the-range vehicles, all probably stolen and smuggled into Zimbabwe, have been impounded under a joint operation between the Zimbabwe Republic Police and Interpol targeting vehicles stolen in SADC.

The operation, which started last week, is regional and Zimbabwe is playing its part.

Most of the vehicles impounded in Zimbabwe are believed to have been stolen and smuggled into the country using fake documents before their engines and chassis numbers were tampered with to obtain genuine local registration.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said the cars did not have the required documents for legally imported vehicles.

"Most of these cars do not have the required documents and we suspect that they could have been smuggled into the country while others are reported to have been stolen.

"We are also targeting vehicles that do not display number plates and those we suspect could have been used to commit criminal offences," he said.

Last week police said they were not only targeting posh vehicles, but also stolen and unregistered vehicles and those not cleared properly by customs.

A team of detectives from the CID Vehicle Theft Squad and from other sections countrywide have since been deployed to conduct the blitz.

Law enforcement agents from other countries within the region are also carrying out similar operations to break the back of the thieving and smuggling rings.

In 2014, Interpol and ZRP also conducted an operation code-named "Usalamu" targeting stolen vehicles.

The operation was being conducted in other Interpol member countries and law enforcement agents were targeting Isuzu trucks and Toyota Fortuner SUVs, which were being smuggled into and out of the country.

Police were mounting roadblocks in and around Harare, with officers from Interpol.

Nearly 7,2 million cars were reported stolen in 127 countries worldwide in 2013.

Many of the vehicles were lost through carjackings, while others were stolen from parking lots.

"Interpol's stolen motor vehicles database contains more than 7,2 million records submitted by 127 member countries. There has been a large increase in the use of this database in recent years - from 3 million searches in 2007 to more than 100 million searches," Interpol said recently.

In 2005, 3 296 263 vehicles were stolen, in 2012 there were 7 250 909, 7 097 877 in 2011 and in 2010 there were 7 156 792 reports. In 2004, the figure was 7 288 741.

"Vehicle crime is a highly organised criminal activity affecting all regions of the whole world and with clear links to organised crime and terrorism."

Interpol is the world's largest international police organisation, with 190 members. Its role is to enable police around the world to work together and be able to receive, consolidate and distribute information for member forces.

All member countries are connected through a secure communications system known as I-24/7.

This gives police real-time access to criminal databases containing millions of records globally.

Interpol's unique system of notices is used to alert member countries to fugitives, dangerous criminals, missing persons and weapons threats.

In 2017, a Tanzanian national was arrested at Mount Selinda Border Post in Chipinge for allegedly trying to smuggle into Mozambique a BMW X4, which he reportedly stole at gunpoint in South Africa.

Rajabu Ibrahim Ramadhani of Tanzania, who resided in Jeppestown, Johannesburg in South Africa, was arrested while attempting to smuggle the stolen vehicle using fake documents at Mount Selinda border post.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Smuggling, #Luxury, #Cars

Comments


Must Read

Rhythm City's David Genaro dies

16 mins ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe to be barred from 2022 COSAFA Cup due to Mnangagwa's son in-law's interference

6 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Borrowdale Brooke management pursuing sinister agenda, says Wadyajena

6 hrs ago | 570 Views

Mnangagwa's minister threatens the opposition

6 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son wants father's remains exhumed from National Heroes Acre

6 hrs ago | 1939 Views

Mnangagwa aide hunts for Mambo's owner, after Masarira diss

6 hrs ago | 1807 Views

Zanu-PF seeks readmission of ousted Mujuru ally

6 hrs ago | 1055 Views

'Most Zimbabwe productions are junk,' says Radio Zimbabwe station manager

6 hrs ago | 806 Views

RBZ mops up ZW$31,6 billion in four months

6 hrs ago | 778 Views

Murder, racism claims rock Borrowdale Brooke

6 hrs ago | 926 Views

King Mzilikazi's 'heirs' tussle

6 hrs ago | 585 Views

China sponsors Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 471 Views

'Mnangagwa should look for salvation at Davos'

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Number of war vets quadruples

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

Wadyejena takes on Borrowdale Brook management over systematic abuse

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mine union scoffs at 108% wage increase

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

De Jongh to bounce back at Highlanders?

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Sakunda raise Dembare, Bosso concern

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law takes Warriors out of Afcon 2023

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Opposition MPs rubbish PVOs Bill

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

Govt intensifies blitz on striking teachers

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Hyena mauls boy (3) at church shrine

6 hrs ago | 293 Views

BCC to parcel out 3 000 stands yearly

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

Chamisa's CCC distances self from Pomona deal

6 hrs ago | 385 Views

Harare men nailed for robbery and kidnapping

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Gone too soon! Chief Mabhikwa (28) dies in horror car crash

6 hrs ago | 352 Views

Old Bulawayo restoration resumes

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

Wrangle over Nkayi top job

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Wrangle over Nkayi top job

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Unpacking the origins of the Mabhikwa Chieftaincy

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Vandalism costs TelOne US$1m annually

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Prominent Bulawayo cattleman Mbokodo dies

6 hrs ago | 458 Views

Condolence message for the Late Chief Mabhikwa- Vusumuzi N. Khumalo

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa to headline AfCFTA talk at Davos

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga mourns accident victims

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

20 member Zanu-PF delegation invades Tanzania

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe Companies Registry goes digital

6 hrs ago | 77 Views

ZTN Prime goes live today

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Fraud-accused Deputy Minister granted bail

18 hrs ago | 638 Views

Kuda Mahachi in the news again

18 hrs ago | 2469 Views

High court overturns conviction of 'covid-19 vaccine seeking' Goromonzi residents

23 hrs ago | 787 Views

Negligent ZRP pays the price for tear-gassing woman

23 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Multi-million-dollar road rehabilitation storm erupts in Zimbabwe

23 May 2022 at 13:18hrs | 3366 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days