Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to headline AfCFTA talk at Davos

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa, in Davos attending the World Economic Forum, is today expected to contribute to and co-chair a breakfast discussion around Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The President will co-chair the session alongside with Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, Namibia President Hage Geingob, Rwanda President Paul Kagame and Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Running under the theme "Friends of the African Continental Free Trade Area", the breakfast meeting will explore how public-private partnerships can support the implementation of AfCFTA.

AfCFTA is comprised of 55 countries with a population of 1,3 billion and combined GDP of about US$3,4 trillion, making it the largest free trade area in the world, both by area and by the number of countries.

The World Bank estimates that, if implemented properly, by 2035 AfCFTA is set to lift 30 million Africans out of extreme poverty and 68 million from moderate poverty.

The same World Bank study finds that the AfCFTA has the potential to increase intra-African trade by 81 percent by 2035. Currently, 54 of the 55 African countries have signed the agreement, and 41 countries have ratified it.

Zimbabwe is finalising its tariff offer under AfCFTA and hopes to reap huge trade benefits under the agreement, according to Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza, in a speech last month.

Mr Borge Brende, the President of the World Economic Forum, will moderate the session while closing remarks will be delivered by Ms Vera Songwe, executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

Later in the day, President Mnangagwa is expected to deliver opening remarks at a workshop themed "Unlocking New Investment and Services Markets".

The workshop comes as vast sums of money are available for productive investments in emerging markets, but due to regulatory bottlenecks "this capital is not flowing to where it is most needed".

The workshop will thus explore how public-private collaboration can accelerate the scale and impact of investment in emerging markets.

Another event where President Mnangagwa will participate is a roundtable on Restoring Peace and Order amid intensifying geopolitical fractures undoing progress on key global goals.

Mid-morning, the President will attend another informal gathering of world economic leaders roundtable discussion on "Resilience for Sustainable Growth".

The discussion, to be attended by political and economic leaders alone, without the media, will focus on the conflict in Ukraine, the Covid-19 pandemic and the effects of climate change on the "brittle nature of food systems, global supply chains and energy networks".

Participants are expected to come up with steps necessary to build greater resilience at both the global and national levels.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's packed programme, Stuart Comberbach, Zimbabwe's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland, said the WEF is a very important forum for Zimbabwe and the fact that Zimbabwe was invited means it is being recognised among the international community of nations.

He said the WEF is not for speeches, "which are actually actively discouraged", but interactive discussions that proffer strategies and solutions.

The whole idea is to allow participants to be very open and honest on the challenges being faced globally and what can be done to address them, according to Ambassador Comberbach.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Rhythm City's David Genaro dies

16 mins ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe to be barred from 2022 COSAFA Cup due to Mnangagwa's son in-law's interference

6 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Borrowdale Brooke management pursuing sinister agenda, says Wadyajena

6 hrs ago | 570 Views

Mnangagwa's minister threatens the opposition

6 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son wants father's remains exhumed from National Heroes Acre

6 hrs ago | 1939 Views

Mnangagwa aide hunts for Mambo's owner, after Masarira diss

6 hrs ago | 1808 Views

Zanu-PF seeks readmission of ousted Mujuru ally

6 hrs ago | 1056 Views

'Most Zimbabwe productions are junk,' says Radio Zimbabwe station manager

6 hrs ago | 806 Views

RBZ mops up ZW$31,6 billion in four months

6 hrs ago | 780 Views

Murder, racism claims rock Borrowdale Brooke

6 hrs ago | 926 Views

King Mzilikazi's 'heirs' tussle

6 hrs ago | 587 Views

China sponsors Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 471 Views

'Mnangagwa should look for salvation at Davos'

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Number of war vets quadruples

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

Wadyejena takes on Borrowdale Brook management over systematic abuse

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mine union scoffs at 108% wage increase

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

De Jongh to bounce back at Highlanders?

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Sakunda raise Dembare, Bosso concern

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law takes Warriors out of Afcon 2023

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Opposition MPs rubbish PVOs Bill

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

Govt intensifies blitz on striking teachers

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Hyena mauls boy (3) at church shrine

6 hrs ago | 293 Views

BCC to parcel out 3 000 stands yearly

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

Chamisa's CCC distances self from Pomona deal

6 hrs ago | 385 Views

Harare men nailed for robbery and kidnapping

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Gone too soon! Chief Mabhikwa (28) dies in horror car crash

6 hrs ago | 352 Views

Old Bulawayo restoration resumes

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

Wrangle over Nkayi top job

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Wrangle over Nkayi top job

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Unpacking the origins of the Mabhikwa Chieftaincy

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Vandalism costs TelOne US$1m annually

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Prominent Bulawayo cattleman Mbokodo dies

6 hrs ago | 458 Views

Condolence message for the Late Chief Mabhikwa- Vusumuzi N. Khumalo

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Anti-smuggling blitz nets 200 luxury vehicles

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Chiwenga mourns accident victims

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

20 member Zanu-PF delegation invades Tanzania

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe Companies Registry goes digital

6 hrs ago | 77 Views

ZTN Prime goes live today

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Fraud-accused Deputy Minister granted bail

18 hrs ago | 638 Views

Kuda Mahachi in the news again

18 hrs ago | 2469 Views

High court overturns conviction of 'covid-19 vaccine seeking' Goromonzi residents

23 hrs ago | 787 Views

Negligent ZRP pays the price for tear-gassing woman

23 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Multi-million-dollar road rehabilitation storm erupts in Zimbabwe

23 May 2022 at 13:18hrs | 3366 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days