Prominent Bulawayo cattleman Mbokodo dies

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
PROMINENT Bulawayo businessman and owner of Mbokodo Abattoirs, Mr Noel Eric York, has died.

He was 72.

Mr York, who was popularly known as "Mbokodo", died on Sunday evening at his home in Burnside suburb after a long battle with cancer.

According to his brother, Mr Alan York, Mbokodo had been receiving treatment for the past two years and died in his sleep on Sunday.

"Mbokodo passed on in his sleep on Sunday.

He was battling cancer for the past two and a half years.

He was on medication at the time of his death," said Mr York.

"He was receiving treatment in South Africa up until a point when doctors noticed that he was losing the fight against cancer and recommended that he should return home (Zimbabwe) and continue medication."

Mr York described his late brother as a community pillar who strived for the betterment of livestock herd and farmers.

"He was the patriarch of the family who started the popular Mbokodo Abattoirs.

"For us as a family, he leaves a rich legacy of hard work, and visible commitment to serve his community of Matabeleland.

"He was empowering the community through employment and supplying the retail sector with quality meat. On a day, he would slaughter about 100 cattle," he said.

Mbokodo Abattoirs is located on the outskirts of Bulawayo along Bulawayo-Plumtree Road.

He added that Mbokodo was a dedicated farmer who always offered the best deal to livestock farmers.

"He always gave cattle traders a fair deal in terms of prices.

He was passionate about livestock and ensuring that the country's livestock herd improves," said Mr York.

Mr Honest Dlamini, a livestock farmer based in Nyamandlovu said Mbokodo's death is a huge blow to the livestock sector.

"He was a leading livestock farmer in the region whose knowledge on livestock was invaluable.

"Mbokodo was easily approachable for advice, especially us emerging livestock farmers in the region.

His passing on came as a huge shock to us," said Mr Dlamini.

Mbokodo is survived by four children.

Burial arrangements are yet to be announced.

Source - The Chronicle

