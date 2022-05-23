Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Vandalism costs TelOne US$1m annually

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
TELECOMMUNICATIONS operator, TelOne, has embarked on a drive to provide wireless or optic fibre network solutions to replace copper installations which have been a target of vandalism across the country, crippling service delivery in the process.

The company reports that it is losing an average of US$1 million every year as replacement costs and funds injected to curb the vandalism.

TelOne head of corporate communications, Ms Melody Harry, confirmed that incidents of vandalism of the telecommunications infrastructure have been on an increase countrywide and going wireless was part of the long-term solutions.

"The company has been grappling with network vandalism over the past five years with nearly all the urban and rural areas countrywide recording vandalism incidents.

Provision of network solutions such as wireless or optic fibre that are less susceptible to vandalism is ongoing in different areas countrywide," she said.

This year alone, TelOne intends to roll out 40 base stations.

The vandals are targeting mostly copper installations that constitute 60 percent of the network.

The development comes on the backdrop of an increase in demand for high-quality broadband services in the country as the country slowly marches towards a digital economy in line with NDS1.

Illicit copper dealers are the key drivers of vandalism as they supply the product to the world market where copper remains in short supply, hence it fetches more.

Although the incidents were at their peak in 2018 when 392 cases were recorded, the first quarter of 2022 has so far recorded 116 incidents of live network vandalism representing a 9 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The cases have been bleeding the company of huge sums of money, according to Ms Harry.

"TelOne incurs huge costs in the form of replacement costs and funds injected to curb the vandalism with an estimated revenue loss averaging US$1 million annually.

However, the biggest loss to the company from acts of vandalism is the business lost due to voice and internet service disruptions also prejudicing our valued clients and negatively impacting the reputation of the company," she said.

TelOne compensates all clients who would face downtime due to network vandalism.

As part of immediate measures to curb the scourge, TelOne continues with deployment of security systems and guards to protect the network, engage in joint operations with stakeholders to coordinate efforts in fighting vandalism of state property as well as carrying out awareness campaigns as well as community engagements to raise awareness on network vandalism and to flash out suspects by the public.

"The company also has a reward scheme in place as an incentive to members of the public who provide valuable information that leads to the identification and arrest of suspects.

"In line with that, TelOne collaborates with the judiciary to ensure that suspects are charged under the appropriate Act that stipulates a mandatory 10-year term for those found guilty," she said.

The company also continues with the hardening of targeted infrastructure like manholes and cabinets to make it difficult for criminals to attack.

According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), the country's internet penetration has jumped above 60 percent, as the Government intensifies efforts to increase digital connectivity, which is vital in building a vibrant digital economy but the development remains a stumbling block towards the achievement.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #TelOne, #Vandals, #Cost

Comments


Must Read

Rhythm City's David Genaro dies

17 mins ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe to be barred from 2022 COSAFA Cup due to Mnangagwa's son in-law's interference

6 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Borrowdale Brooke management pursuing sinister agenda, says Wadyajena

6 hrs ago | 571 Views

Mnangagwa's minister threatens the opposition

6 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son wants father's remains exhumed from National Heroes Acre

6 hrs ago | 1940 Views

Mnangagwa aide hunts for Mambo's owner, after Masarira diss

6 hrs ago | 1810 Views

Zanu-PF seeks readmission of ousted Mujuru ally

6 hrs ago | 1058 Views

'Most Zimbabwe productions are junk,' says Radio Zimbabwe station manager

6 hrs ago | 806 Views

RBZ mops up ZW$31,6 billion in four months

6 hrs ago | 783 Views

Murder, racism claims rock Borrowdale Brooke

6 hrs ago | 928 Views

King Mzilikazi's 'heirs' tussle

6 hrs ago | 587 Views

China sponsors Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 473 Views

'Mnangagwa should look for salvation at Davos'

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Number of war vets quadruples

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

Wadyejena takes on Borrowdale Brook management over systematic abuse

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mine union scoffs at 108% wage increase

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

De Jongh to bounce back at Highlanders?

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Sakunda raise Dembare, Bosso concern

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law takes Warriors out of Afcon 2023

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Opposition MPs rubbish PVOs Bill

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

Govt intensifies blitz on striking teachers

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Hyena mauls boy (3) at church shrine

6 hrs ago | 293 Views

BCC to parcel out 3 000 stands yearly

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

Chamisa's CCC distances self from Pomona deal

6 hrs ago | 385 Views

Harare men nailed for robbery and kidnapping

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

Gone too soon! Chief Mabhikwa (28) dies in horror car crash

6 hrs ago | 354 Views

Old Bulawayo restoration resumes

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

Wrangle over Nkayi top job

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Wrangle over Nkayi top job

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Unpacking the origins of the Mabhikwa Chieftaincy

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Prominent Bulawayo cattleman Mbokodo dies

6 hrs ago | 459 Views

Condolence message for the Late Chief Mabhikwa- Vusumuzi N. Khumalo

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa to headline AfCFTA talk at Davos

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Anti-smuggling blitz nets 200 luxury vehicles

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Chiwenga mourns accident victims

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

20 member Zanu-PF delegation invades Tanzania

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe Companies Registry goes digital

6 hrs ago | 77 Views

ZTN Prime goes live today

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Fraud-accused Deputy Minister granted bail

18 hrs ago | 638 Views

Kuda Mahachi in the news again

18 hrs ago | 2469 Views

High court overturns conviction of 'covid-19 vaccine seeking' Goromonzi residents

23 hrs ago | 787 Views

Negligent ZRP pays the price for tear-gassing woman

23 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Multi-million-dollar road rehabilitation storm erupts in Zimbabwe

23 May 2022 at 13:18hrs | 3366 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days