Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC to parcel out 3 000 stands yearly

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) says it will unveil 3 000 stands annually to reduce the housing waiting list which now stands at 130 000.

On Friday, BCC commissioned 114 stands in Emganwini high-density surburb where town clerk Christopher Dube said the city had signed a contract with government to allocate 3 000 stands annually.

"Contracted companies must perform accordingly in order to ensure the stands come into fruition," Dube said.

Ward 26 councillor, Mpumelelo Moyo said: "This will create business for companies selling construction material and jobs for architects, engineers, quantity surveyors, bricklayers and general hands. We, therefore, implore the project owners to give preference to local people to strengthen the local economy."

He said councils and central government should work together to deliver decent and affordable housing in the city.

"We have seen desperate homeseekers being duped of large sums of money. We want to ensure this does not happen again."

Bulawayo mayor, Solomon Mguni said: "These 114 stands are the first project commissioned under the expression of interest housing delivery strategy in the city. BCC use various strategies in providing housing which include private developers, council servicing, the pre-sell scheme and the call for organisations and individuals with development finance to develop stands and service them."

Bulawayo will be using government's housing model which stipulates that 40% of the buildings must be high rise.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Affairs minister Judith Ncube said the newly-commissioned Emganwini project had been fully serviced in terms of sewage, water and roads.

"Housing is a key input in economic, social and civic development. This is because many housing-related activities are known to contribute to the socio-economic goals of any society," Ncube said.

She urged BCC to adopt smart approaches to service delivery in the city and come up with transformative solutions to housing delivery.

BCC will also inspect construction work on the serviced stands.

Meanwhile, BCC has introduced smart pressure-reducing valves (PRVs) in six suburbs to improve water management.

Future Water Supplies Committee chairperson Sikhululekile Moyo (ward 17 councillor) told Southern Eye that the suburbs that will benefit from the project include Luveve, Cowdray Park, Nkulumane, Emakhandeni, Pumula South, Nketa and Gwabalanda.

"We are still trying to secure more smart PRVs, and are still trying to source US$290 000, which is needed to install them in the rest of the city," said BCC engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube, adding that some of the smart PRV systems had been installed and a case study in one of the suburbs revealed that the smart devices could ease plumbing pressure in the city.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #BCC, #Stands, #Yearly

Comments


Must Read

Rhythm City's David Genaro dies

18 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe to be barred from 2022 COSAFA Cup due to Mnangagwa's son in-law's interference

6 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Borrowdale Brooke management pursuing sinister agenda, says Wadyajena

6 hrs ago | 572 Views

Mnangagwa's minister threatens the opposition

6 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son wants father's remains exhumed from National Heroes Acre

6 hrs ago | 1943 Views

Mnangagwa aide hunts for Mambo's owner, after Masarira diss

6 hrs ago | 1815 Views

Zanu-PF seeks readmission of ousted Mujuru ally

6 hrs ago | 1058 Views

'Most Zimbabwe productions are junk,' says Radio Zimbabwe station manager

6 hrs ago | 808 Views

RBZ mops up ZW$31,6 billion in four months

6 hrs ago | 790 Views

Murder, racism claims rock Borrowdale Brooke

6 hrs ago | 929 Views

King Mzilikazi's 'heirs' tussle

6 hrs ago | 588 Views

China sponsors Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 473 Views

'Mnangagwa should look for salvation at Davos'

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Number of war vets quadruples

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

Wadyejena takes on Borrowdale Brook management over systematic abuse

6 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mine union scoffs at 108% wage increase

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

De Jongh to bounce back at Highlanders?

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Sakunda raise Dembare, Bosso concern

6 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law takes Warriors out of Afcon 2023

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Opposition MPs rubbish PVOs Bill

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

Govt intensifies blitz on striking teachers

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Hyena mauls boy (3) at church shrine

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

Chamisa's CCC distances self from Pomona deal

6 hrs ago | 385 Views

Harare men nailed for robbery and kidnapping

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

Gone too soon! Chief Mabhikwa (28) dies in horror car crash

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

Old Bulawayo restoration resumes

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

Wrangle over Nkayi top job

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Wrangle over Nkayi top job

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Unpacking the origins of the Mabhikwa Chieftaincy

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Vandalism costs TelOne US$1m annually

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Prominent Bulawayo cattleman Mbokodo dies

6 hrs ago | 462 Views

Condolence message for the Late Chief Mabhikwa- Vusumuzi N. Khumalo

6 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa to headline AfCFTA talk at Davos

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Anti-smuggling blitz nets 200 luxury vehicles

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Chiwenga mourns accident victims

6 hrs ago | 105 Views

20 member Zanu-PF delegation invades Tanzania

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe Companies Registry goes digital

6 hrs ago | 77 Views

ZTN Prime goes live today

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Fraud-accused Deputy Minister granted bail

18 hrs ago | 638 Views

Kuda Mahachi in the news again

18 hrs ago | 2470 Views

High court overturns conviction of 'covid-19 vaccine seeking' Goromonzi residents

23 hrs ago | 787 Views

Negligent ZRP pays the price for tear-gassing woman

23 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Multi-million-dollar road rehabilitation storm erupts in Zimbabwe

23 May 2022 at 13:18hrs | 3366 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days