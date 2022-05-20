Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mine union scoffs at 108% wage increase

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Diamond, Allied and Mineral Workers Union Zdamwu) has described as peanuts the 108% salary increase approved by the National Employment Council, Associated Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe (Amwuz) and the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (CMZ) on May 19.

Zdamwu secretary-general, Justice Chinhema yesterday described the salary increment as another slap in the face for the industry.

"Even if they negotiate 500% - as long it is in local currency it is a non-starter because the only solution is a United States dollar salary," Chinhema said.

"These guys take mine workers for fools. There is need for a petition to challenge this. It did not come from the workers, and it's not for the workers. Amwuz doesn't represent workers' interests. They have become part of the bourgeois class. Using the current official exchange rate, the minimum wage is US$360."

Chinhema said before last week's salary increase, the official exchange rate was pegged at US$359.

"So the increase of the minimum wage is US$1 up to December 2022. Rates change every week and we doubt that by December we will still be alive. Cooking oil is now US$6 from US$3,50 for two litres.  We need currency stability," he said, pointing out that mine workers in other African countries like Ghana earned US$700 minimum wage.

With the current adjustment, the highest paid employee will now be getting $215 872, while the lowest paid mine worker will get $93 074 per month.

Before the adjustment, the least paid employee was earning $44 640 a month, while the highest paid was getting $103 536.

In US dollar terms and using the official exchange rate the least paid worker is entitled to US$198, while the highest paid should get US$459.

The new salary structure is for the period April 1 to December 31, 2022.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Mine, #Salry, #Increase

Comments


Must Read

Rhythm City's David Genaro dies

18 mins ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe to be barred from 2022 COSAFA Cup due to Mnangagwa's son in-law's interference

6 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Borrowdale Brooke management pursuing sinister agenda, says Wadyajena

6 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mnangagwa's minister threatens the opposition

6 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son wants father's remains exhumed from National Heroes Acre

6 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Mnangagwa aide hunts for Mambo's owner, after Masarira diss

6 hrs ago | 1818 Views

Zanu-PF seeks readmission of ousted Mujuru ally

6 hrs ago | 1060 Views

'Most Zimbabwe productions are junk,' says Radio Zimbabwe station manager

6 hrs ago | 808 Views

RBZ mops up ZW$31,6 billion in four months

6 hrs ago | 793 Views

Murder, racism claims rock Borrowdale Brooke

6 hrs ago | 929 Views

King Mzilikazi's 'heirs' tussle

6 hrs ago | 589 Views

China sponsors Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 473 Views

'Mnangagwa should look for salvation at Davos'

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Number of war vets quadruples

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

Wadyejena takes on Borrowdale Brook management over systematic abuse

6 hrs ago | 226 Views

De Jongh to bounce back at Highlanders?

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Sakunda raise Dembare, Bosso concern

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law takes Warriors out of Afcon 2023

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Opposition MPs rubbish PVOs Bill

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

Govt intensifies blitz on striking teachers

6 hrs ago | 271 Views

Hyena mauls boy (3) at church shrine

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

BCC to parcel out 3 000 stands yearly

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Chamisa's CCC distances self from Pomona deal

6 hrs ago | 385 Views

Harare men nailed for robbery and kidnapping

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

Gone too soon! Chief Mabhikwa (28) dies in horror car crash

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

Old Bulawayo restoration resumes

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Wrangle over Nkayi top job

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Wrangle over Nkayi top job

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Unpacking the origins of the Mabhikwa Chieftaincy

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Vandalism costs TelOne US$1m annually

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Prominent Bulawayo cattleman Mbokodo dies

6 hrs ago | 462 Views

Condolence message for the Late Chief Mabhikwa- Vusumuzi N. Khumalo

6 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa to headline AfCFTA talk at Davos

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Anti-smuggling blitz nets 200 luxury vehicles

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Chiwenga mourns accident victims

6 hrs ago | 105 Views

20 member Zanu-PF delegation invades Tanzania

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe Companies Registry goes digital

6 hrs ago | 77 Views

ZTN Prime goes live today

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Fraud-accused Deputy Minister granted bail

18 hrs ago | 638 Views

Kuda Mahachi in the news again

18 hrs ago | 2470 Views

High court overturns conviction of 'covid-19 vaccine seeking' Goromonzi residents

23 hrs ago | 787 Views

Negligent ZRP pays the price for tear-gassing woman

23 hrs ago | 1726 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days