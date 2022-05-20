Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa should look for salvation at Davos'

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa should use the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to re-engagement investors to help drag Zimbabwe out of a debilitating economic quagmire, analylists have said.

Mnangagwa left the country for Davos on Sunday night to join 50 other Heads of State to deliberate on economic policies and other challenges that the globe is facing.

The Davos meeting comes as Zimbabwe is struggling economically due to inflation, corruption and abuse of property rights, which have deterred investors.

Concerns abound that Zimbabwe's attendance at the Davos meeting is not a priority because the country ill-affords sending a bloated delegation to the talk-show.

Mnangagwa first attended the Davos World Economic Forum meeting in 2018 chanting: "Zimbabwe is open for business", but since then business has found it tough going as government failed to create favourable conditions for businesses to thrive.

Economists have urged Mnangagwa to grab the chance in Davos to salvage Zimbabwe's economic ship and put it back on course.

"It's an opportunity for our delegation to meet with investors and sell the Zimbabwean story. It is an opportunity for the government to go beyond the rhetoric of the forum and continue with implementing the right kind of institutional and micro-economic reforms that will inspire greater confidence in investors," economist Prosper Chitambara said.

"Zimbabwe is competing with a lot of countries for investors and capital inflow. It needs to engage, but it's also important to put in place the right institutions and reforms to deal with corruption. Those are the kind of reforms investors are really looking out for," he added.

Economist Yona Menon Banda weighed in saying: "The major outcomes from the Davos Forum are a culmination of effective economic and foreign policy. It's a useful platform, and I think pursuing funding for climate change adaption would be a good idea. There is a big need for climate smart agriculture, and it's a big developmental issue that is expected to draw a lot of funding from the developed world."

Political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya, however, begged to differ.

"Millions of United States dollars have been spent in travel costs across the globe in pursuit of countless business agreements. There is nothing to show for it other than poverty, a valueless local currency and unemployment. Davos is for serious leaders with impeccable records of business acumen. No sane investor will come to a country that ignores both property and human rights," said Ngwenya.

Political analyst Methuseli Moyo said: "The presence of the President there cannot be queried. Zimbabwe needs to end its isolation and collaborate more with the international community. The Davos summit is a critical summit where useful contacts and impressions are made."



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Rhythm City's David Genaro dies

19 mins ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe to be barred from 2022 COSAFA Cup due to Mnangagwa's son in-law's interference

6 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Borrowdale Brooke management pursuing sinister agenda, says Wadyajena

6 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mnangagwa's minister threatens the opposition

6 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son wants father's remains exhumed from National Heroes Acre

6 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Mnangagwa aide hunts for Mambo's owner, after Masarira diss

6 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Zanu-PF seeks readmission of ousted Mujuru ally

6 hrs ago | 1060 Views

'Most Zimbabwe productions are junk,' says Radio Zimbabwe station manager

6 hrs ago | 808 Views

RBZ mops up ZW$31,6 billion in four months

6 hrs ago | 794 Views

Murder, racism claims rock Borrowdale Brooke

6 hrs ago | 931 Views

King Mzilikazi's 'heirs' tussle

6 hrs ago | 589 Views

China sponsors Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 474 Views

Number of war vets quadruples

6 hrs ago | 415 Views

Wadyejena takes on Borrowdale Brook management over systematic abuse

6 hrs ago | 226 Views

Mine union scoffs at 108% wage increase

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

De Jongh to bounce back at Highlanders?

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Sakunda raise Dembare, Bosso concern

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law takes Warriors out of Afcon 2023

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Opposition MPs rubbish PVOs Bill

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

Govt intensifies blitz on striking teachers

6 hrs ago | 272 Views

Hyena mauls boy (3) at church shrine

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

BCC to parcel out 3 000 stands yearly

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Chamisa's CCC distances self from Pomona deal

6 hrs ago | 385 Views

Harare men nailed for robbery and kidnapping

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

Gone too soon! Chief Mabhikwa (28) dies in horror car crash

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

Old Bulawayo restoration resumes

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Wrangle over Nkayi top job

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Wrangle over Nkayi top job

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Unpacking the origins of the Mabhikwa Chieftaincy

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Vandalism costs TelOne US$1m annually

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Prominent Bulawayo cattleman Mbokodo dies

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

Condolence message for the Late Chief Mabhikwa- Vusumuzi N. Khumalo

6 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa to headline AfCFTA talk at Davos

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Anti-smuggling blitz nets 200 luxury vehicles

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Chiwenga mourns accident victims

6 hrs ago | 105 Views

20 member Zanu-PF delegation invades Tanzania

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe Companies Registry goes digital

6 hrs ago | 77 Views

ZTN Prime goes live today

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Fraud-accused Deputy Minister granted bail

18 hrs ago | 638 Views

Kuda Mahachi in the news again

18 hrs ago | 2470 Views

High court overturns conviction of 'covid-19 vaccine seeking' Goromonzi residents

23 hrs ago | 788 Views

Negligent ZRP pays the price for tear-gassing woman

23 hrs ago | 1726 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days