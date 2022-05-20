Latest News Editor's Choice


China sponsors Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has sponsored 20 Zanu-PF youths to attend an ideological exchange programme in Tanzania.

Addressing youths and some Zanu-PF supporters during the send-off ceremony held at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday, Zanu-PF secretary for finance Patrick Chinamasa urged the youths to be good ambassadors.

He said they would be trained at the Julius Nyerere School of Ideology in Tanzania, where they would meet other liberation movements.

The ideological exchange programme is set to begin today in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

"The Chinese Communist Party always wants us to remain on the revolutionary path and they are sponsoring the 12-day seminar," Chinamasa said.

Former Zanu-PF deputy secretary for youth affairs Tendai Chirau, who is leading the delegation, said: "Former liberation parties will share ideas. Zanu-PF is based on ideology and we have always worked with such liberation movements. Remember the Communist Party of China provided weaponry and military training to our comrades so that we attain the independence we are enjoying today. We have Frontline States like Frelimo from Mozambique which are going to be part of the leadership training, and we have worked with such liberation movements."

Chirau said the leadership training was very important as it fit well with the Africa Day agenda on May 25.

Some of the liberation movements attending the 12-day seminar are Tanzania's Chama Cha Mapinduzi, The People's Movement for Liberation of Angola and the South West African People's Organisation of Namibia, among others.



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
