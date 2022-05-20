Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa aide hunts for Mambo's owner, after Masarira diss

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
IRKED by a joke on opposition leader, Linda Masarira, by fast food outlet Mambo's Chicken's marketing team, chief director for strategic communication in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) Major Mutambudzi has jumped to her defence.

Masarira, who is Labour Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) president, has been at the receiving end of jokes, focusing on her appearance and what Twitter users say is her disinterest in bathing, in reference to some of her "not-so-good" images on the internet.

Mambo's Chicken, popular for its satire on trending events as part of its marketing, had just published; "Masarira chii? We HOPE you bathed and went to church."

This was in reference to journalist Hopewell Chin'ono's onslaught on Masarira centred on a supposed lack of bath-time by the activist.

"Mambo's Chicken and Chin'ono should stop abusing women. It is unacceptable and barbaric. Who owns Mambos' Chicken zviya?

"Chii chamunotiitira imwi munyika yaNehanda na Mzilikazi. (What are you doing in Nehanda and Mzilikazi's country). Respect others so you can also be respected," said Mutambudzi.

His comment was cited by a petition to the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC), initiated by Dr. Gugulethu Ncube, a South African based social justice advocate.

Masarira was once a leading human rights activist, respected by many online users until she developed a soft spot for the ruling Zanu-PF, which she has defended.

Her standing was also affected by her testimony at the 2018 Kgalema Motlanthe commission on August 1 killings, where she blamed opposition MDC Alliance for the death of civilians, going as far as claiming opposition youths had been trained to engage in warfare by the West.




Source - NewZimbabwe

