Chiwenga mourns Chief Mabhikwa

ACTING President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has mourned the death of Chief Mabhikwa saying the nation has been robbed of a humble, intelligent, resourceful and dynamic youthful leader who was barely in the prime of his life and chieftaincy.In his condolence message, Dr Chiwenga said he learnt with great pain and shock the news of the sudden death of Chief Vusumuzi Khumalo Mabhikwa of Lupane.The late Chief (28) succumbed to injuries sustained when his vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a haulage truck, along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway, on Sunday night.Dr Chiwenga said the late Chief had distinguished himself as a development-oriented leader on a mission to transform the lives of his people through hard work, commitment and wise leadership."The late Chief commanded the love and respect of his peers across the board and endeared himself with his subjects leading by example."On behalf of His Excellency the President, Dr E.D Mnangagwa, Government, and indeed on my behalf, I wish to express my sincere condolences, foremost, to his family, which has lost a father and breadwinner, and to the Chiefs Council which is all the poorer with his early demise," said Dr Chiwenga.