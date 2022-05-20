GMAZ secures maize from Malawi and Zambia

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has secured 400 000 metric tonnes of white maize from Malawi and Zambia.

Preparations for the delivery of the staple grain are currently underway.GMAZ chairperson, Tafadzwa Musarara, said the decision was prudent as it enhanced national food security in light of degeneration of geo-politics in the grain farming regions of Eastern Europe."I am pleased to inform the nation that GMAZ has secured 400 000 metric tonnes of white maize from Malawi and Zambia,40 % of the maize will be coming from grain utility companies namely Food Reserve Agency of Zambia and Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) of Malawi," he said in statement."Preparations are now underway to ensure that the physical movement of this maize into Zimbabwe commencement by no later than June 30,2022."In February 2022 cabinet invited private grain millers to commence maize imports using free funds to compliment local stocks.