Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lake Gwayi-Shangani to leave tech transfer legacy

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE ongoing construction of the massive Lake Gwayi-Shangani in Hwange District, Matabeleland North Province, is set to leave a technology transfer legacy with the possibility of new industries being created at the dam site.

The Second Republic under President Mnangagwa has stepped up efforts to fulfil the century-old dream to permanently solve Bulawayo's perennial water woes as well as transform lives in Matabeleland region.

Upon completion, Lake Gwayi-Shangani will address Bulawayo's perennial water challenges by providing 450ML of water per day to Bulawayo residents, which is three times what the city requires.

A vast track of irrigable land covering 10 000 hectares along the Gwayi-Shangani-Bulawayo pipeline has since been identified.

The dam construction is expected to be completed next month and already teams are on the ground excavating and laying the 235km Gwayi-Shangani-Bulawayo pipeline.

In January, the Government increased the number of contractors from six to 11 to speed up completion of the massive project as the Second Republic walks the talk in the implementation of outstanding projects.

Each of the 11 contractors has 21km to do, with the civil works having created employment for locals.

The project commissioning is expected to be done before Christmas this year.

Construction of the Lake Gwayi-Shangani is among the Government's major priorities and is expected to be completed this year after missing last year's deadline.

The Government took over the project in 2012 and the Second Republic has committed considerable resources to it and others in line with aspirations of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) towards Vision 2030.

Minister of State in the Office of the President and Cabinet in Charge of Monitoring of the Implementation of Agriculture Programmes Davis Marapira's representative, chief director Mr Cephas Hodzi yesterday visited the site.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) site engineer Lucio Chayeruka took the minister's delegation through various sections of the dam.

The Chinese contractors operating on site have created a workshop that manufactures steel pipes as opposed to outsourcing the material. There is a likelihood that after the completion of the dam, the workshop will be transformed into a plant to manufacture steel making products. At the moment an automated system is being used to make the pipes.

A massive quarry plant has also been set up at the site.

"The outlet pipe is two metres in diameter and in a normal setup we would import that pipe from somewhere. So, what is happening is that we import steel sheets that we roll into shape. What we do is done by some companies, but they are not producing pipes of that size," said Eng Chayeruka.

"They don't have automated systems like this one. It is the local guys who are operating the plant."

He said they were also using waste from coal to reduce the quantities of cement that must be used for dam construction.

Eng Chayeruka also said the roll up compacted concrete that they are using is increasing the pace in which the dam wall is being constructed.

"It is the first dam of its kind in Zimbabwe in which we are using this technology which is popular in other countries. The technology entails using concrete that is virtually dry and because its dry you can load it while it is fresh," he said.

"We have trucks moving on fresh contracts, excavators moving on fresh contracts. It even allows for fast construction and if everything is constant, we will be able to meet our deadlines."

Mr Hodzi said technology transfer is important as the country requires advanced skills to become an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

"On the ground there is a lot that is happening in the workshop. They are manufacturing some of the materials that we are going to use in constructing a power generation plant. Instead of importing, they are making the material on site which is a plus," he said.

"You look at the quarry which is being generated by the company, it's already an industry that has been created. It is something that is going to assist the local community. So, there will be some industries that are going to be created post dam construction."

Mr Hodzi said his ministry is more concerned with how the dam will trigger irrigation success and contribute to food security.

He said there is a need for Government to expedite releasing of funds so that the project is not further delayed.

"Our main thrust in Gwayi-Shangani is not about seeing the dam construction. Our mandate is to check progress on the irrigation projects of the project because it falls within our mandate. We can assess the irrigation side without checking the dam construction because there are some other issues that affect the irrigation development," said Mr Hodzi.

"However, what we have discovered is that there are some challenges that could affect the completion of the construction. There is the issue of release of resources and I think from our office we need to liaise with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to release enough resources so that the construction process is done within the set timeframes."

Mr Hodzi said despite recurrent droughts, water bodies such as Lake Gwayi-Shangani would help boost food security through irrigation farming.

"Whether we have rains or not, we are going to produce enough for our people. Even the Russian-Ukrainian war is another wakeup call for us as a country that we need to produce our own as opposed to relying on imports," he said.

"This speaks directly to President Mnangagwa's philosophy that ‘nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo."

Source - The Herald
More on: #Gwayi, #Shangani, #Dam

Comments


Must Read

ZANU PF MPs want 2023 elections postponed

38 mins ago | 174 Views

WATCH: Justice Wadyajena political career comes to an end

46 mins ago | 326 Views

Jonathan Moyo castigates political parties funded by foreign forces

3 hrs ago | 936 Views

Zanu-PF MPs telling CCC counterparts they are tired of own party

4 hrs ago | 1256 Views

CCC secretary general granted $40,000 bail

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

Beer drinkers church: when the love of God and booze meet

4 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Bulawayo seats in 2023

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Chinotimba having sleepless nights

4 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Mwonzora's MDC chickens out of by-elections

4 hrs ago | 795 Views

Serbian eyes Bosso job

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Warriors' loss, Bafana's gain

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa son in-law's hubris killing local football

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe ConCourt rules age of consent now 18

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe leaders eagerly defending Chinese colonialism!

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe court rules in favour of non-vaccinated people

4 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mphoko, Choppies case judgment reserved

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabweans told to brace for more price hikes

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Magistrate fails to turn up for journalist's trial

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

'We are militarised, so what?, asks ZEC

4 hrs ago | 357 Views

Police probing Lobels heist

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Beware of monkeypox

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Partisan politics breeding starvation'

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

New toll fees raise dust

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Ex-judge dies

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

'Harare to pay US$22,000 a day for dumpsite'

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

'Zanu-PF uses State funds to buy votes'

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Woman wins back Land Rover vehicle

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament snubs EU observer mission

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Obadiah Msindo duped

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Concern over Zimbabwe elephant population growth

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa condemns superiority complexes

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe commemorates Africa Day

5 hrs ago | 22 Views

Woman tries to bribe police with R100

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

ZTN Prime goes live on DStv

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Jail for denying children access to health care

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Dembare still to decide on Ndiraya's fate

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe won't fall prey to Western fables, fabrications

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

1893 MHRRM visits Elvis Nyathi Family

12 hrs ago | 755 Views

GMAZ secures maize from Malawi and Zambia

12 hrs ago | 965 Views

Zimbabwe police raid and seize decoders

19 hrs ago | 3112 Views

Norwegian embassy discussed how EU can assist Chamisa ahead of next year's elections

19 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Chiwenga mourns Chief Mabhikwa

19 hrs ago | 744 Views

Chinese company to invest $300m in Zimbabwe lithium mine

20 hrs ago | 520 Views

High court orders headmistress to compensate minor illegally expelled from school

21 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Rhythm City's David Genaro dies

22 hrs ago | 1615 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days