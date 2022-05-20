Obadiah Msindo duped

News / National

by Staff reporter

A-SENIOR staffer at the Destiny for Afrika Network (Danet), led by Obadiah Musindo, was yesterday arraigned before the courts facing allegations of swindling Musindo of his shares in a company they co-founded.The accused, Wilson Masokovere and Musindo co-founded Boltspeed Security Services in 2018 and Masokowere, together with his co-accused Temba Sauramba appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzvuda.Court documents state that Masokovere removed his boss from the company structures by forging his signature and replacing him with his friend, Sauramba.It is alleged that sometime in October 2021, Musindo discovered that the accused persons had tampered with Boltspeed Security Services company documents and removed him as director in May 2018, barely three months after it was formed.Masokovere allegedly changed the company's shareholding structure before giving himself and Sauramba a 49% shareholding each, while one Munangi is the minority shareholder with just 2%.Boltspeed Security Services is a subsidiary of Bolt Speed Contractors.At inception, the directors were Musindo, his daughter Glorious, Masokovere, Gerald Mabika and Sauramba.The pair will be back in court on June 28 for trial and are currently out on bail.Masokovere also faces separate allegations of stopping an audit of Danet projects in Manicaland amid allegations of embezzling funds.