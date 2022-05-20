Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Harare to pay US$22,000 a day for dumpsite'

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
ANTI-CORRUPTION watchdogs, civic groups and Harare residents yesterday described as scandalous and shameful the Pomona waste management deal awarded to Netherlands-based company Geogenix BV.

Geogenix BV (Pomona Waste Management) local frontman Delish Nguwaya's relationship with President Emmerson Mnangagwa has also been under the microscope following revelations that the controversial businessman is part of the delegation in Davos, Switzerland.

The US$316 million contract seen by NewsDay will see Harare City Council surrendering the country's biggest dumpsite to Geogenix BV, which changed its name from Integrated Energy BV in 2020 following a series of scandals in Albania.

According to the contract, which was awarded without going to tender, Harare City Council handed over the dumpsite free of charge. Harare City Council will pay at least US$22 000 per day to dump waste at Pomona dumpsite for the next 30 years.

In a Press statement yesterday, Harare Metropolitan Residents Forum, Transparency International Zimbabwe, Zimcodd and other civic organisations condemned the deal as scandalous and wantonly imposed on ratepayers.

"We would like to make it very clear that this scandal is a direct attack on the devolution of power provided for in Chapter 14 of the Constitution since the project was imposed by the central government on the City of Harare," their statement read.

"This scandal is evident when the City of Harare is bound by the agreement to handover Pomona dumpsite to Georgenix for free for the period of 30 years and then is bound to pay US$22 000 per day to dump waste it has collected at its own cost for the next 30 years at the same dumpsite," the statement added.

Minutes of the February 28 council meeting and the joint environmental management, finance and development and business committee meeting of February 23 show that Local Government minister July Moyo armtwisted Harare City to sign the deal.

"Obviously, Moyo knew that the March by-elections were going to usher in new councillors from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) who were going to oppose the scandalous deal. The government had to rush the agreement," suspended Harare mayor Jacob Mafume said.

Harare Residents Forum spokesperson Marvelous Kumalo said: "In our view, the contents of the memorandum of agreement signed between the City of Harare and Geogenix for the US$300 million Pomona Waste to Energy Project is a pure scandal and a burden to the city meant to serve the best interests of the politically-connected elite at the expense of the residents of Harare."

Harare North MP Allan Markham (CCC) has since taken Harare City Council and Geogenix BV to court over the Pomona Waste to Energy deal.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Harare, #Dumpsite, #Pay

Comments


Must Read

ZANU PF MPs want 2023 elections postponed

39 mins ago | 178 Views

WATCH: Justice Wadyajena political career comes to an end

46 mins ago | 329 Views

Jonathan Moyo castigates political parties funded by foreign forces

3 hrs ago | 939 Views

Zanu-PF MPs telling CCC counterparts they are tired of own party

4 hrs ago | 1261 Views

CCC secretary general granted $40,000 bail

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

Beer drinkers church: when the love of God and booze meet

4 hrs ago | 591 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Bulawayo seats in 2023

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Chinotimba having sleepless nights

4 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Mwonzora's MDC chickens out of by-elections

4 hrs ago | 796 Views

Serbian eyes Bosso job

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Warriors' loss, Bafana's gain

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa son in-law's hubris killing local football

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe ConCourt rules age of consent now 18

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe leaders eagerly defending Chinese colonialism!

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe court rules in favour of non-vaccinated people

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mphoko, Choppies case judgment reserved

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabweans told to brace for more price hikes

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Magistrate fails to turn up for journalist's trial

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

'We are militarised, so what?, asks ZEC

4 hrs ago | 357 Views

Police probing Lobels heist

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Beware of monkeypox

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Partisan politics breeding starvation'

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

New toll fees raise dust

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

Ex-judge dies

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

'Zanu-PF uses State funds to buy votes'

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Woman wins back Land Rover vehicle

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament snubs EU observer mission

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Obadiah Msindo duped

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Concern over Zimbabwe elephant population growth

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa condemns superiority complexes

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe commemorates Africa Day

5 hrs ago | 22 Views

Woman tries to bribe police with R100

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani to leave tech transfer legacy

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

ZTN Prime goes live on DStv

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Jail for denying children access to health care

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Dembare still to decide on Ndiraya's fate

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe won't fall prey to Western fables, fabrications

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

1893 MHRRM visits Elvis Nyathi Family

12 hrs ago | 755 Views

GMAZ secures maize from Malawi and Zambia

12 hrs ago | 965 Views

Zimbabwe police raid and seize decoders

19 hrs ago | 3113 Views

Norwegian embassy discussed how EU can assist Chamisa ahead of next year's elections

19 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Chiwenga mourns Chief Mabhikwa

19 hrs ago | 744 Views

Chinese company to invest $300m in Zimbabwe lithium mine

20 hrs ago | 520 Views

High court orders headmistress to compensate minor illegally expelled from school

21 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Rhythm City's David Genaro dies

22 hrs ago | 1615 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days