Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-judge dies

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
FORMER High Court judge Justice Michael Gillespie has died. Gillespie succumbed to cancer on April 28 and will be buried on May 31 at Southdowns Natural Burial Ground in the United Kingdom.

Gillespie was forced to quit the bench in 2001 following a sustained political assault on the judiciary. He was one of the judges who resisted State capture and politicisation of the judiciary after the late President Robert Mugabe started packing the courts with alleged government sympathisers while manipulating court rolls.

Some of the judges forced off the bench included Justices James Devittie, David Bartlett, Esmael Chatikobo and former Chief Justice Anthony Gubbay.

Gillespie's wife, Sandra wrote in a short biography: "Gillespie will be remembered fondly and with great respect by those who knew him in the legal profession in Zimbabwe as a lawyer of the first rank who, when appropriate, leavened the serious business of law with a gentle and witty sense of humour.

"Michael's retirement was spent with family. Aware of his cancer (diagnosed in 2018), every opportunity was taken to create treasured memories together…Michael died peacefully at home with his wife and both daughters by his side. He was more concerned for their sadness than the end of his life."

State pressure on the judiciary under Mugabe began when the government defied court rulings that declared illegal the 2000 farm invasions illegal.

The ruling against farm seizures was followed by an invasion of the Supreme Court itself, with militants storming the courtrooms calling for the immediate expulsion of judges

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Judge, #Dies,

Comments


Must Read

ZANU PF MPs want 2023 elections postponed

39 mins ago | 178 Views

WATCH: Justice Wadyajena political career comes to an end

46 mins ago | 329 Views

Jonathan Moyo castigates political parties funded by foreign forces

3 hrs ago | 939 Views

Zanu-PF MPs telling CCC counterparts they are tired of own party

4 hrs ago | 1261 Views

CCC secretary general granted $40,000 bail

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

Beer drinkers church: when the love of God and booze meet

4 hrs ago | 591 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Bulawayo seats in 2023

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Chinotimba having sleepless nights

4 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Mwonzora's MDC chickens out of by-elections

4 hrs ago | 796 Views

Serbian eyes Bosso job

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Warriors' loss, Bafana's gain

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa son in-law's hubris killing local football

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe ConCourt rules age of consent now 18

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe leaders eagerly defending Chinese colonialism!

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe court rules in favour of non-vaccinated people

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mphoko, Choppies case judgment reserved

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabweans told to brace for more price hikes

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Magistrate fails to turn up for journalist's trial

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

'We are militarised, so what?, asks ZEC

4 hrs ago | 357 Views

Police probing Lobels heist

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Beware of monkeypox

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Partisan politics breeding starvation'

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

New toll fees raise dust

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

'Harare to pay US$22,000 a day for dumpsite'

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

'Zanu-PF uses State funds to buy votes'

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Woman wins back Land Rover vehicle

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament snubs EU observer mission

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Obadiah Msindo duped

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Concern over Zimbabwe elephant population growth

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa condemns superiority complexes

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe commemorates Africa Day

5 hrs ago | 22 Views

Woman tries to bribe police with R100

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani to leave tech transfer legacy

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

ZTN Prime goes live on DStv

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Jail for denying children access to health care

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Dembare still to decide on Ndiraya's fate

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe won't fall prey to Western fables, fabrications

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

1893 MHRRM visits Elvis Nyathi Family

12 hrs ago | 755 Views

GMAZ secures maize from Malawi and Zambia

12 hrs ago | 965 Views

Zimbabwe police raid and seize decoders

19 hrs ago | 3113 Views

Norwegian embassy discussed how EU can assist Chamisa ahead of next year's elections

19 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Chiwenga mourns Chief Mabhikwa

19 hrs ago | 744 Views

Chinese company to invest $300m in Zimbabwe lithium mine

20 hrs ago | 520 Views

High court orders headmistress to compensate minor illegally expelled from school

21 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Rhythm City's David Genaro dies

22 hrs ago | 1615 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days