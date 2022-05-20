Latest News Editor's Choice


Police probing Lobels heist

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
POLICE say they are still investigation a burglary at Bulawayo's Lobels Bakeries during which over US$80 000 was stolen in Belmont industrial site last month.

The burglars made off with US$80 000, R16 739, P950 and $110 266 and a laptop worth US$400.

Bulawayo Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said: "No arrests have been made so far. We are still investigating the matter. We urge the public to support us with information that might assist us to identify the criminals."

Ncube urged businesses to desist from keeping large sums of money at their premises.

This year in April, armed robbers gained entry into Bulawayo's Revelation Church of God, beat up a pastor and two congregants and got away with R20 000, US$300 and $10 000.

The five robbers were allegedly armed with axes, bolt cutters and a metal rod. They reportedly knew that the church had lots of cash after collecting money for the building fund.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Police, #Lobels, #Heist

