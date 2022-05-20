Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'We are militarised, so what?, asks ZEC

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) said there was no law prohibiting the elections management body from being run by the military.

"You talk about the militarisation of the commission, I will ask a very simple question: Do we have a legal and provisional framework on recruitment of former serving officers?" Zec spokesperson Jasper Mangwana said in response to a question on the militarisation of Zec posed by Gweru legislator Brian Dube at a Twitter Spaces event organised by the Zimbabwe Election Support Network on Monday evening.

He claimed that calls by the opposition and other critics for the demilitarisation of Zec were informed by ignorance.

"Can you make it into law that if someone applies at Zec and wants a job and is a former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) employee, even if he has the qualifications to be a driver or maybe a clerk in the commission, the commission must not consider them because for us to act without the law it means we are going to be infringing other people's rights," Mangwana said.

Zec has been under the spotlight over the recruitment of former and serving officers, with critics, saying this was denting the electoral body's credibility.

In 2018, Zec chairperson Priscilla Chigumba disclosed that at least 15% of the elections administrator's staff, then over 380, were ex-service personnel.

Its chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana is a retired army officer and has a long history of running disputed elections since the era of the late former President Robert Mugabe.

"I do not think it's going to be fair simply to say you once worked at ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police), you have the qualifications, but you cannot work at the commission. But what you should take us to account about is to say there is an officer in the commission who did not follow procedure and here is the procedure was not followed," Mangwana added.

Opposition parties, however, insisted that military personnel must not be part of Zec.

"As the opposition, we question the neutrality of these members who come from the military. The military code is you do not resign. If a crisis arises you are always called for duty despite resigning. Hence this can only mean they are there to serve a purpose," Citizens Coalition for Change interim deputy secretary for elections Ellen Shiriyedenga said.

MDC Alliance director of information Chengeto Guta said: "Military personnel are not necessarily supposed to be disallowed to participate in government. If you look at what is happening in Zec right now, there are constitutional breaches, countless of them. But again, it is not only happening at Zec, but at every other State enterprise."



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #ZEC, #Militarize, #Voter

Comments


Must Read

ZANU PF MPs want 2023 elections postponed

39 mins ago | 178 Views

WATCH: Justice Wadyajena political career comes to an end

46 mins ago | 329 Views

Jonathan Moyo castigates political parties funded by foreign forces

3 hrs ago | 939 Views

Zanu-PF MPs telling CCC counterparts they are tired of own party

4 hrs ago | 1261 Views

CCC secretary general granted $40,000 bail

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

Beer drinkers church: when the love of God and booze meet

4 hrs ago | 591 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Bulawayo seats in 2023

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Chinotimba having sleepless nights

4 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Mwonzora's MDC chickens out of by-elections

4 hrs ago | 796 Views

Serbian eyes Bosso job

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Warriors' loss, Bafana's gain

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa son in-law's hubris killing local football

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe ConCourt rules age of consent now 18

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe leaders eagerly defending Chinese colonialism!

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe court rules in favour of non-vaccinated people

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mphoko, Choppies case judgment reserved

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabweans told to brace for more price hikes

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Magistrate fails to turn up for journalist's trial

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Police probing Lobels heist

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Beware of monkeypox

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Partisan politics breeding starvation'

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

New toll fees raise dust

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

Ex-judge dies

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

'Harare to pay US$22,000 a day for dumpsite'

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

'Zanu-PF uses State funds to buy votes'

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Woman wins back Land Rover vehicle

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament snubs EU observer mission

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Obadiah Msindo duped

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Concern over Zimbabwe elephant population growth

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa condemns superiority complexes

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe commemorates Africa Day

5 hrs ago | 22 Views

Woman tries to bribe police with R100

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani to leave tech transfer legacy

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

ZTN Prime goes live on DStv

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Jail for denying children access to health care

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Dembare still to decide on Ndiraya's fate

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe won't fall prey to Western fables, fabrications

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

1893 MHRRM visits Elvis Nyathi Family

12 hrs ago | 755 Views

GMAZ secures maize from Malawi and Zambia

12 hrs ago | 965 Views

Zimbabwe police raid and seize decoders

19 hrs ago | 3113 Views

Norwegian embassy discussed how EU can assist Chamisa ahead of next year's elections

19 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Chiwenga mourns Chief Mabhikwa

19 hrs ago | 744 Views

Chinese company to invest $300m in Zimbabwe lithium mine

20 hrs ago | 520 Views

High court orders headmistress to compensate minor illegally expelled from school

21 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Rhythm City's David Genaro dies

22 hrs ago | 1615 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days