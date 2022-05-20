Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe court rules in favour of non-vaccinated people

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Bulawayo High Court has ruled that it is illegal for the police to stop COVID-19 unvaccinated people from accessing services at public building.

Bulawayo lawyer Job Sibanda had challenged police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga's directive barring COVID-19 unvaccinated citizens from accessing police facilities.

Sibanda had taken Matanga and Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe to court after police officers blocked him from entering CID headquarters in Harare because he had no COVID-19 vaccination card.

"The commissioner of police consented to the order I was seeking. This means the barring of people from accessing CID offices was and continues to be illegal," Sibanda told NewsDay yesterday.

Sibanda filed his application at the Bulawayo High Court in February citing Matanga and Kazembe as first and second respondents, respectively.

In his founding affidavit, Sibanda said the court should declare null and void the directive against unvaccinated citizens.

"As far as I am concerned, there is no law in Zimbabwe that permits a government official to bar members of the public from gaining access to any building in order to get services…" Sibanda submitted.

"Vaccination is voluntary and I am entitled to refuse to be vaccinated, an option I have freely chosen for better or worse.  It is unlawful to discriminate against me and bar me from entering a public building on the basis that I am not vaccinated against COVID-19."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Court, #Rule, #People

Comments


Must Read

ZANU PF MPs want 2023 elections postponed

36 mins ago | 166 Views

WATCH: Justice Wadyajena political career comes to an end

43 mins ago | 314 Views

Jonathan Moyo castigates political parties funded by foreign forces

3 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zanu-PF MPs telling CCC counterparts they are tired of own party

4 hrs ago | 1251 Views

CCC secretary general granted $40,000 bail

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Beer drinkers church: when the love of God and booze meet

4 hrs ago | 587 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Bulawayo seats in 2023

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

Chinotimba having sleepless nights

4 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Mwonzora's MDC chickens out of by-elections

4 hrs ago | 791 Views

Serbian eyes Bosso job

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Warriors' loss, Bafana's gain

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa son in-law's hubris killing local football

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe ConCourt rules age of consent now 18

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe leaders eagerly defending Chinese colonialism!

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mphoko, Choppies case judgment reserved

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabweans told to brace for more price hikes

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Magistrate fails to turn up for journalist's trial

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

'We are militarised, so what?, asks ZEC

4 hrs ago | 356 Views

Police probing Lobels heist

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Beware of monkeypox

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Partisan politics breeding starvation'

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

New toll fees raise dust

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Ex-judge dies

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

'Harare to pay US$22,000 a day for dumpsite'

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

'Zanu-PF uses State funds to buy votes'

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Woman wins back Land Rover vehicle

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament snubs EU observer mission

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Obadiah Msindo duped

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Concern over Zimbabwe elephant population growth

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa condemns superiority complexes

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe commemorates Africa Day

5 hrs ago | 22 Views

Woman tries to bribe police with R100

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani to leave tech transfer legacy

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

ZTN Prime goes live on DStv

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Jail for denying children access to health care

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Dembare still to decide on Ndiraya's fate

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe won't fall prey to Western fables, fabrications

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

1893 MHRRM visits Elvis Nyathi Family

12 hrs ago | 755 Views

GMAZ secures maize from Malawi and Zambia

12 hrs ago | 962 Views

Zimbabwe police raid and seize decoders

19 hrs ago | 3110 Views

Norwegian embassy discussed how EU can assist Chamisa ahead of next year's elections

19 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Chiwenga mourns Chief Mabhikwa

19 hrs ago | 744 Views

Chinese company to invest $300m in Zimbabwe lithium mine

20 hrs ago | 520 Views

High court orders headmistress to compensate minor illegally expelled from school

21 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Rhythm City's David Genaro dies

22 hrs ago | 1615 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days