Sex starved man fondles girl's (12) thighs

by Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura
25 mins ago | Views
A 42-YEAR-OLD sex-starved Bindura man was slapped with a one-year imprisonment after he fondled a 12-year-old girl before attempting to rape her.

Billion Madhanzi was jailed by Bindura magistrate Samantha Dhlamini yesterday.

Prosecutor Shiella kudzai Maribha told the court that on April 1 around 3am Madhanzi broke into the minor's room and fondled her thighs while she was asleep.

He further pulled her skirt down and caressed her before she woke up.

When the girl woke up Madhanzi begged for sex but the minor refused and stormed out of the room.

She told her  neighbour about the incident and a police report was filed leading to the arrest of Madhanzi.

Email: simbasitho@bulawayo24.com

Twitter@simbasitho

WhatsApp:+27610282354

Source - Byo24News

