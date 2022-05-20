Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Earthquake jolts Kariba

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 4,6 magnitude earthquake hit Kariba and surrounding areas causing extensive damage to some properties including a school in Binga.
The earthquake whose epicentre was determined to be in Lake Kariba hit the area mid-morning yesterday.

The Meteorological Services Department confirmed the earthquake which was felt by several people.

"There was an earthquake in Lake Kariba (Binga Area) on the 24th May 2022 at 11:15am local time," reads a statement from MSD.

"Preliminary location shows that the earthquake occurred at latitude -17.815S and longitude 27.147E and the magnitude was determined to be 4.6. The epicentre is in Lake Kariba."

The tremors were felt in Kariba and Binga. Slight damages were reported at Samende Primary School in Binga.

Further investigations to determine the intensity are still underway.

Kariba and the Zambezi Basin area experience seismic activity that varies in intensity from moderate to intense earthquakes which are attributed to movements in the water levels in Lake Kariba.

The lake and surrounding areas fall in the Mid-Zambezi basin which is believed to be a dormant southern extension of the East Africa Rift system.

The earthquake was also corroborated by the United States Geological Survey and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Other areas where the tremors were felt were in Sinasongwe, nearly 50 kilometres from the epicentre, Kamativi and Maamba among others.



Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean man arrested after shooting two dead in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 523 Views

UN chief honours Zimbabwean peacekeeper

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation back above 100%

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe's voters roll will close for delimitation on May 30

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Sex starved man fondles girl's (12) thighs

5 hrs ago | 926 Views

ZANU PF MPs want 2023 elections postponed

10 hrs ago | 2394 Views

WATCH: Justice Wadyajena political career comes to an end

10 hrs ago | 3930 Views

Jonathan Moyo castigates political parties funded by foreign forces

12 hrs ago | 3220 Views

Zanu-PF MPs telling CCC counterparts they are tired of own party

13 hrs ago | 2432 Views

CCC secretary general granted $40,000 bail

13 hrs ago | 562 Views

Beer drinkers church: when the love of God and booze meet

13 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Bulawayo seats in 2023

13 hrs ago | 609 Views

Chinotimba having sleepless nights

13 hrs ago | 3189 Views

Mwonzora's MDC chickens out of by-elections

13 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Serbian eyes Bosso job

13 hrs ago | 264 Views

Warriors' loss, Bafana's gain

13 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mnangagwa son in-law's hubris killing local football

13 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zimbabwe ConCourt rules age of consent now 18

13 hrs ago | 387 Views

Zimbabwe leaders eagerly defending Chinese colonialism!

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zimbabwe court rules in favour of non-vaccinated people

13 hrs ago | 538 Views

Mphoko, Choppies case judgment reserved

13 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zimbabweans told to brace for more price hikes

13 hrs ago | 373 Views

Magistrate fails to turn up for journalist's trial

13 hrs ago | 118 Views

'We are militarised, so what?, asks ZEC

13 hrs ago | 669 Views

Police probing Lobels heist

13 hrs ago | 340 Views

Beware of monkeypox

13 hrs ago | 234 Views

'Partisan politics breeding starvation'

13 hrs ago | 70 Views

New toll fees raise dust

13 hrs ago | 303 Views

Ex-judge dies

13 hrs ago | 455 Views

'Harare to pay US$22,000 a day for dumpsite'

13 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Zanu-PF uses State funds to buy votes'

13 hrs ago | 94 Views

Woman wins back Land Rover vehicle

13 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament snubs EU observer mission

13 hrs ago | 203 Views

Obadiah Msindo duped

13 hrs ago | 191 Views

Concern over Zimbabwe elephant population growth

13 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa condemns superiority complexes

13 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe commemorates Africa Day

13 hrs ago | 58 Views

Woman tries to bribe police with R100

13 hrs ago | 202 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani to leave tech transfer legacy

13 hrs ago | 97 Views

ZTN Prime goes live on DStv

13 hrs ago | 128 Views

Jail for denying children access to health care

13 hrs ago | 42 Views

Dembare still to decide on Ndiraya's fate

13 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe won't fall prey to Western fables, fabrications

13 hrs ago | 90 Views

1893 MHRRM visits Elvis Nyathi Family

21 hrs ago | 975 Views

GMAZ secures maize from Malawi and Zambia

21 hrs ago | 1576 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days