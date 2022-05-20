Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Anti-smuggling blitz intensifies

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
AN anti-smuggling blitz by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) is set to escalate and cover all borders in the country.

Having started on April 13, "Operation No to Smuggling" has all along been conducted at the Beitbridge border post.

The operation comes at a time when the country is reportedly losing US$1 billion annually through smuggling.

In an interview, ZACC spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure said 20 long-distance buses, one Toyota Quantum and three haulage trucks with illegal imports worth more than ZW$27 million in unpaid duty and fines, have been impounded under the blitz.

"When we impound the vehicles, the motorists have to pay a duty and fines. Duties paid so far amount to ZW$27 million, and fines amount to ZW$30 million so the total is about ZW$57 million," he said.

Comm Makamure said the operation will continue at Beitbridge and is being started at other parts of Zimbabwe.

"We were mainly focusing on Beitbridge, but we are now moving to other border posts as we intensify this operation," he said.

ZACC recently revealed that some of the smuggled goods found in the buses include an assortment of alcoholic drinks, blankets, bags containing new clothes, shoes, washing powder and energy drinks worth hundreds of US dollars.

Fielding questions at a capacity building workshop on Financial Investigations and Asset Recovery last month, ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said the country was losing billions annually to smuggling.

"We are investigating the Zimra officials and the law enforcement agents at the borders to find out how those buses are actually bypassing the regulations at the border.

In some of the buses, you find out that it is only the driver and the conductor, there are no passengers in there. It is now the buses being used to carry contraband into South Africa," she said.

Justice Matanda-Moyo said smuggling has become intense in the country.

"Everybody needs to know that they must comply with the rules and we are going to fight smuggling whether it is being committed by high profile or small fish.

Smuggling must simply stop," she said.

In March the National Security Taskforce intercepted 15 buses carrying contraband as security authorities intensified their quest to curb the scourge of smuggling.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean Tik Toker fined ZW$3 000 for cyberbullying police officer

3 hrs ago | 653 Views

Civil servants plot massive demonstration against poor wages

3 hrs ago | 932 Views

Kasukuwere accused of being arrogant and disrespectful to Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Chamisa's rural drive rattles Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Naked flying 'wizard' lands in Magwegwe

3 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Panic as fuel shortages loom in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 897 Views

AU failing to rein in rogue regimes, says Zapu

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Madzibaba Andby dreams Mnangagwa winning 2023 elections

3 hrs ago | 652 Views

Zimbabwe teachers give one-week strike notice

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

BCC identifies landlords as major defaulters

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Information, IDs dearth hamstring Matobo youths

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

'Corruption worsening food crises'

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Woman killed in Beitbridge bus accident

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Rufaro Stadium refurb gathers momentum

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

95% local content for ZTN Prime

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Beitbridge upgrade creates 1 500 jobs

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Illegal sale of ivory escalates amid ban

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mixed reactions to age of consent ruling

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Both parents now have equal rights on children

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Delimitation of constituencies begins

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested after shooting two dead in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Earthquake jolts Kariba

16 hrs ago | 1116 Views

UN chief honours Zimbabwean peacekeeper

16 hrs ago | 687 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation back above 100%

16 hrs ago | 757 Views

Zimbabwe's voters roll will close for delimitation on May 30

16 hrs ago | 426 Views

Sex starved man fondles girl's (12) thighs

18 hrs ago | 1767 Views

ZANU PF MPs want 2023 elections postponed

23 hrs ago | 3696 Views

WATCH: Justice Wadyajena political career comes to an end

23 hrs ago | 5928 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days