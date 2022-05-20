Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

95% local content for ZTN Prime

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
NEWLY launched television channel ZTN Prime which is under the Zimpapers stable is set to have 95 percent local content showcased.

The channel was launched on Tuesday on DStv Channel 294.

ZTN head of production Rudo Tammy Hove said they were excited to have finally launched the channel.

She said it will showcase thrilling programmes that will up the country's game in broadcasting.

"ZTN Prime is a fully-fledged 24-hour general entertainment channel.

Viewers should expect 95 percent of local content as we've been working with a lot of local content creators around Zimbabwe.

"We have content from around the country with Bulawayo being the host of Days at Ekasi which will be presented by Mzoe 7.

This is something that we're very proud of.

We want to explore Zimbabwe as a whole, not just Harare.

"As we progress, we'll go to other cities and towns to get content," she said.

Hove said their main aim is to ensure the world at large consumes Zimbabwean productions.

"Our vision for 2022 is pushing local content and putting it on the map as we're engaging a range of local producers to promote their works.

It's been great working with local content creators and they're excited to have their works finally on TV.

What's amazing is that they now have a platform to showcase their work."

Quizzed if they have sufficient content, Hove said: "A lot of producers have been sitting on their content for years so we've got plenty plus content.

"We're impressed with the quality of content that we've received thus far and urge more content producers to submit their works to us for consideration," said Hove.

She said ZTN Prime is a mind-blowing television channel with amazing content.

On the technical aspect, she said they are working with the best camera crew and producers and are excited to have people finally watching what they have been working on for years.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #ZTN, #Prime, #DStv

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean Tik Toker fined ZW$3 000 for cyberbullying police officer

3 hrs ago | 654 Views

Civil servants plot massive demonstration against poor wages

3 hrs ago | 933 Views

Kasukuwere accused of being arrogant and disrespectful to Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Chamisa's rural drive rattles Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Naked flying 'wizard' lands in Magwegwe

3 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Panic as fuel shortages loom in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 897 Views

AU failing to rein in rogue regimes, says Zapu

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Madzibaba Andby dreams Mnangagwa winning 2023 elections

3 hrs ago | 652 Views

Zimbabwe teachers give one-week strike notice

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

BCC identifies landlords as major defaulters

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Information, IDs dearth hamstring Matobo youths

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

'Corruption worsening food crises'

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Woman killed in Beitbridge bus accident

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Rufaro Stadium refurb gathers momentum

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Beitbridge upgrade creates 1 500 jobs

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Anti-smuggling blitz intensifies

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Illegal sale of ivory escalates amid ban

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mixed reactions to age of consent ruling

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Both parents now have equal rights on children

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Delimitation of constituencies begins

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested after shooting two dead in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Earthquake jolts Kariba

16 hrs ago | 1116 Views

UN chief honours Zimbabwean peacekeeper

16 hrs ago | 687 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation back above 100%

16 hrs ago | 757 Views

Zimbabwe's voters roll will close for delimitation on May 30

16 hrs ago | 426 Views

Sex starved man fondles girl's (12) thighs

18 hrs ago | 1767 Views

ZANU PF MPs want 2023 elections postponed

23 hrs ago | 3696 Views

WATCH: Justice Wadyajena political career comes to an end

23 hrs ago | 5928 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days