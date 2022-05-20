Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman killed in Beitbridge bus accident

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ONE woman died on the spot, while six others were injured on Monday evening after a Harare bound MB bus they were travelling in hit a stray cow about 78 kilometres away from Beitbridge.

Officer commanding Beitbridge police Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the accident.

"A north bound MB Bus hit a cow about 2km before Bubi and overturned, killing a female passenger on the spot. The bus was from Beitbridge, but its intended destination was not supplied," Nyongo said.

He said the deceased will be named after her relatives have been informed.

"Six other passengers received moderate injuries and were admitted at the Beitbridge District Hospital. We are not yet sure of the condition of the driver; whether he got injured or not. We encourage drivers to exercise extreme caution as they drive along our rural roads.  They are bound to encounter stray livestock or wild animals," he said.

Beitbridge communal farmers whose area wholly lies in ecological region five have livestock as their mainstay.  There are also several wildlife conservancies dotted around the vast district.

Bubi Valley Conservancy is home to the Big Five and one of the world's largest lion species is found in Beitbridge.

Beitbridge is also partly home to the world famous Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe's Gonarezhou Trans frontier National Park.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Killed, #Woman, #Accident

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean Tik Toker fined ZW$3 000 for cyberbullying police officer

3 hrs ago | 656 Views

Civil servants plot massive demonstration against poor wages

3 hrs ago | 935 Views

Kasukuwere accused of being arrogant and disrespectful to Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Chamisa's rural drive rattles Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Naked flying 'wizard' lands in Magwegwe

3 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Panic as fuel shortages loom in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 897 Views

AU failing to rein in rogue regimes, says Zapu

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Madzibaba Andby dreams Mnangagwa winning 2023 elections

3 hrs ago | 652 Views

Zimbabwe teachers give one-week strike notice

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

BCC identifies landlords as major defaulters

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Information, IDs dearth hamstring Matobo youths

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

'Corruption worsening food crises'

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Rufaro Stadium refurb gathers momentum

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

95% local content for ZTN Prime

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Beitbridge upgrade creates 1 500 jobs

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Anti-smuggling blitz intensifies

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Illegal sale of ivory escalates amid ban

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mixed reactions to age of consent ruling

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Both parents now have equal rights on children

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Delimitation of constituencies begins

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested after shooting two dead in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Earthquake jolts Kariba

16 hrs ago | 1116 Views

UN chief honours Zimbabwean peacekeeper

16 hrs ago | 687 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation back above 100%

16 hrs ago | 757 Views

Zimbabwe's voters roll will close for delimitation on May 30

16 hrs ago | 426 Views

Sex starved man fondles girl's (12) thighs

18 hrs ago | 1768 Views

ZANU PF MPs want 2023 elections postponed

23 hrs ago | 3696 Views

WATCH: Justice Wadyajena political career comes to an end

23 hrs ago | 5928 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days