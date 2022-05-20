Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Corruption worsening food crises'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CIVIC society organisations (CSOs) have blasted corrupt practices by African governments, saying they were major stumbling blocks to eradicating poverty and food insecurity on the continent.

In statements to commemorate Africa Day yesterday, CSOs said for instance, Zimbabwe has enough natural resources, but its citizens were starving due to pillaging of its natural resources through corruption.

This year's Africa Day celebrations were held under the theme The Year of Nutrition.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) said while natural disasters can affect food security, imprudent management of economic affairs is the major cause of food insecurity.

"Corruption and misappropriation of resources has taken centre stage. One area where this manifests is in the distribution of food aid. Because of the perennial food challenges, Zimbabwe has come to heavily depend on food aid, mainly from government and humanitarian organisations. However, the distribution of food from government has largely been used to further political interests by members of the ruling elite and the cases are well-documented," ZimRights said.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights added: "To address the widespread problem of malnutrition, government must step up efforts to tackle poverty in the country, which is inextricably linked to the issue of poor nutrition. Many families across the country have been plunged into poverty by the worsening economic crisis bedevilling the nation. The challenges of hyperinflation, unemployment, local currency instability have made it difficult for many Zimbabweans to afford basic and decent nutrition."

In a statement, Citizens Coalition for Change secretary for international relations Gladys Hlatwayo implored African leaders and stakeholders to support the policy agenda on nutrition through concrete measures that include investing in continental food self-sufficiency, promoting intra-African trade, enhancing resilience to climate variability and enhancing investment finance in agriculture in order to improve the lives of fellow Africans.

But President Ememerson Mnangagwa has, however, attributed the worsening food crisis in Zimbabwe to climate change.

"Climate change mitigation and adaptations as well as hedging against global shocks remain critical for assured food security in our country and on the continent. We must produce what we eat," Mnangagwa said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean Tik Toker fined ZW$3 000 for cyberbullying police officer

3 hrs ago | 653 Views

Civil servants plot massive demonstration against poor wages

3 hrs ago | 929 Views

Kasukuwere accused of being arrogant and disrespectful to Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Chamisa's rural drive rattles Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Naked flying 'wizard' lands in Magwegwe

3 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Panic as fuel shortages loom in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 897 Views

AU failing to rein in rogue regimes, says Zapu

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Madzibaba Andby dreams Mnangagwa winning 2023 elections

3 hrs ago | 650 Views

Zimbabwe teachers give one-week strike notice

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

BCC identifies landlords as major defaulters

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Information, IDs dearth hamstring Matobo youths

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Woman killed in Beitbridge bus accident

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Rufaro Stadium refurb gathers momentum

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

95% local content for ZTN Prime

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Beitbridge upgrade creates 1 500 jobs

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Anti-smuggling blitz intensifies

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Illegal sale of ivory escalates amid ban

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mixed reactions to age of consent ruling

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Both parents now have equal rights on children

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Delimitation of constituencies begins

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested after shooting two dead in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Earthquake jolts Kariba

16 hrs ago | 1115 Views

UN chief honours Zimbabwean peacekeeper

16 hrs ago | 687 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation back above 100%

16 hrs ago | 757 Views

Zimbabwe's voters roll will close for delimitation on May 30

16 hrs ago | 426 Views

Sex starved man fondles girl's (12) thighs

18 hrs ago | 1767 Views

ZANU PF MPs want 2023 elections postponed

23 hrs ago | 3696 Views

WATCH: Justice Wadyajena political career comes to an end

23 hrs ago | 5928 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days