Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC identifies landlords as major defaulters

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has singled out landlords among major defaulters in paying water bills.

The council accused the landlords of collecting rentals from tenants, but fail to pay bills accrued by their lodgers.

BCC is owed more than $4 billion by residents and has introduced debt collection measures to recover what it is owed.

BCC finance committee chairperson, councillor Tawanda Ruzive yesterday said: "What we realise is that most house owners have tenants who pay bills, but the landlords keep the money and they do not pay anything to council.

"We had situations where we ended up auctioning houses due to indebtedness. Once people are told that they can lose their houses, they immediately begin to clear the debts. BCC was struggling with a legacy debt of around $4 billion, but it has significantly gone down after people made payment plans."

He said BCC was asking for a minimum of US$20 per month from residents at the official bank rate.

Last year, BCC revealed that their credit control policy was successful because most people were now clearing their arrears.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean Tik Toker fined ZW$3 000 for cyberbullying police officer

3 hrs ago | 656 Views

Civil servants plot massive demonstration against poor wages

3 hrs ago | 935 Views

Kasukuwere accused of being arrogant and disrespectful to Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Chamisa's rural drive rattles Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Naked flying 'wizard' lands in Magwegwe

3 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Panic as fuel shortages loom in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 897 Views

AU failing to rein in rogue regimes, says Zapu

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Madzibaba Andby dreams Mnangagwa winning 2023 elections

3 hrs ago | 653 Views

Zimbabwe teachers give one-week strike notice

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

Information, IDs dearth hamstring Matobo youths

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

'Corruption worsening food crises'

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Woman killed in Beitbridge bus accident

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Rufaro Stadium refurb gathers momentum

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

95% local content for ZTN Prime

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Beitbridge upgrade creates 1 500 jobs

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Anti-smuggling blitz intensifies

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Illegal sale of ivory escalates amid ban

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mixed reactions to age of consent ruling

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Both parents now have equal rights on children

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Delimitation of constituencies begins

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested after shooting two dead in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Earthquake jolts Kariba

16 hrs ago | 1117 Views

UN chief honours Zimbabwean peacekeeper

16 hrs ago | 687 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation back above 100%

16 hrs ago | 757 Views

Zimbabwe's voters roll will close for delimitation on May 30

16 hrs ago | 426 Views

Sex starved man fondles girl's (12) thighs

18 hrs ago | 1769 Views

ZANU PF MPs want 2023 elections postponed

23 hrs ago | 3698 Views

WATCH: Justice Wadyajena political career comes to an end

23 hrs ago | 5929 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days