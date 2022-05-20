Latest News Editor's Choice


Naked flying 'wizard' lands in Magwegwe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A NAKED wizard reportedly fell onto a Magwegwe rooftop on Monday, prompting a stampede in a bid to witness the bizarre spectacle in Bulawayo.

Residents told Southern Eye that they woke up on Monday morning to perform their daily routines, only to see a naked man in the suburb who claimed to have fallen from a winnowing basket during a witchcraft mission.

Witnesses posted on social media pictures and videos of the man who said he was from Binga, but failed to explain how he found himself in Magwegwe.

"He was naked and his body was painted all over with a substance which looked like ashes," a Magwegwe resident who identified herself as NakaBhowasi said.

"We were shocked to find the naked wizard near Greens Supermarket. The man told us that he was from Binga, adding that he fell on top of the house while on a witchcraft mission. He said he was travelling with friends."

Another resident added:  "The man told us that his friends left him, and he did not know how he got to Magwegwe."

In February, a similar incident reportedly happened in Filabusi, after a suspected witch fell from a winnowing basket after she fought with her colleagues over the legs of a child they were preparing to eat during a witchcraft mission.

Despite numerous cases of witchcraft surfacing now and then, it has been difficult to report and prove them at the courts of law.



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

