Zimbabwean Tik Toker fined ZW$3 000 for cyberbullying police officer

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A USER of popular short video sharing platform, Tik Tok, landed himself in soup after posting a clip in which a uniformed Chinhoyi police officer on duty, is jeered while hoisted in the air.

David Kanduna (23), who starred on the ZBC TV drama series Kuchina-Genesis and other local productions, was fined ZW$3 000 following his conviction on cyberbullying charges.

He becomes the first to be convicted under the newly-promulgated but controversial Data Protection Act.

The actor will serve 20 days in prison if he fails to deposit the fine with the clerk of court.

The complainant was the state, represented by a Constable Taimu of ZRP Chemagamba, Chinhoyi.

The court heard on May 14, 2022 at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) grounds, the complainant, who is a police officer, was deployed at the university grounds to provide security during a soccer match.

There were skirmishes pitch side, which led to Taimu being mocked and jeered before one of the marauders lifted him and ran while hoisting him in the air.

Kanduna recorded a video and posted it onto a local WhatsApp group, without the complainant's consent.

The video was further posted on Tik Tok and went viral, prompting Taimu to report the matter to the police.

Kaduna was subsequently arrested and charged with cyberbullying "with intent to coerce, intimidate, harass, threaten, bully or cause substantial emotional distress, degrade or demean a person."

Tendai Tapi prosecuted.

Source - NewZimbabwe
