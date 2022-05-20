Latest News Editor's Choice


PHOTO: Thokozani Khupe donates office to Chamisa

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago
Former MDC-T President Thokozani Khupe has donated her former office to the CCC party led by Nelson Chamisa. The office have since been changed form the former MDC red colours to the CCC yellow colors.

The former Morgan Tsvangiraiu Deputy recently joined the CCC and has been active in mobilising structures across Matabeleland to join CCC.

CCC Vice President Professor Welshman Ncube was instrumental in recruiting Khupe to the party.





Source - Byo24News

