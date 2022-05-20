Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Florence Ziyambi battles to be Prosecutor General

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Seasoned and controversial lawyer and African Anti Corruption leader Florence Ziyambi has thrown her hat in the race to replace Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi.

Florence Ziyambi in January 2017, Ziyambi was re-elected as vice chairperson of the African Union Advisory Board on Corruption, she has served in the Prosecutor General's office and left a trail of controversy and accusations of fanning divisions in the justice system.

She took the opportunity to lobby for the post at the funeral of the late Dr Sylvester Maunganidze which was filled with top civil servants from the Office of the President and Cabinet who are influential in such matters.

A source who attended the funeral said that Ziyambi was lobbying anyone and everyone who cared to listen. However some insiders revealed that her performance at the interviews held in August 2017 to replace Johannes Tomana would work against her as the transcript of the interview revealed several flaws in Florence Ziyambi's management record within the Prosecutor General's office.

Justice Minister Ziyambi  Ziyambi filed for divorce from Florence Ziyambi after 27 years of marriage. Florence Ziyambi is also known to have filed sexual assault charges against a colonel who was seconded to the Prosecutor General's office.

Insiders revealed that it would be difficult to sell her as Prosecutor General because in March 2018 she was relieved of his duties as Deputy Prosecutor General. She was assigned to the Office of the President, however, without any specific post whilst waiting for an assignment.

It was reported that the decision to reassign her was reached following findings of the Moses Chinhengo tribunal, which also fired Johannes Tomana.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

South Africa jails illegal Zimbabwean thief for 6 years

28 mins ago | 105 Views

ZANU PF moves out of Obert Mpofu's offices

1 hr ago | 753 Views

Justice Wadyajena: A liability to the vision of the new dispensation

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

PHOTO: Thokozani Khupe donates office to Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1809 Views

Zimbabwean Tik Toker fined ZW$3 000 for cyberbullying police officer

7 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Civil servants plot massive demonstration against poor wages

7 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Kasukuwere accused of being arrogant and disrespectful to Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 2675 Views

Chamisa's rural drive rattles Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 2205 Views

Naked flying 'wizard' lands in Magwegwe

7 hrs ago | 2584 Views

Panic as fuel shortages loom in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1558 Views

AU failing to rein in rogue regimes, says Zapu

7 hrs ago | 317 Views

Madzibaba Andby dreams Mnangagwa winning 2023 elections

7 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Zimbabwe teachers give one-week strike notice

7 hrs ago | 746 Views

BCC identifies landlords as major defaulters

7 hrs ago | 313 Views

Information, IDs dearth hamstring Matobo youths

7 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Corruption worsening food crises'

7 hrs ago | 163 Views

Woman killed in Beitbridge bus accident

7 hrs ago | 388 Views

Rufaro Stadium refurb gathers momentum

7 hrs ago | 325 Views

95% local content for ZTN Prime

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

Beitbridge upgrade creates 1 500 jobs

7 hrs ago | 145 Views

Anti-smuggling blitz intensifies

7 hrs ago | 174 Views

Illegal sale of ivory escalates amid ban

7 hrs ago | 43 Views

Mixed reactions to age of consent ruling

7 hrs ago | 390 Views

Both parents now have equal rights on children

7 hrs ago | 328 Views

Delimitation of constituencies begins

7 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested after shooting two dead in South Africa

20 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Earthquake jolts Kariba

20 hrs ago | 1217 Views

UN chief honours Zimbabwean peacekeeper

20 hrs ago | 734 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation back above 100%

20 hrs ago | 849 Views

Zimbabwe's voters roll will close for delimitation on May 30

20 hrs ago | 459 Views

Sex starved man fondles girl's (12) thighs

22 hrs ago | 1913 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days