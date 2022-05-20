Florence Ziyambi battles to be Prosecutor General

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Seasoned and controversial lawyer and African Anti Corruption leader Florence Ziyambi has thrown her hat in the race to replace Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi.Florence Ziyambi in January 2017, Ziyambi was re-elected as vice chairperson of the African Union Advisory Board on Corruption, she has served in the Prosecutor General's office and left a trail of controversy and accusations of fanning divisions in the justice system.She took the opportunity to lobby for the post at the funeral of the late Dr Sylvester Maunganidze which was filled with top civil servants from the Office of the President and Cabinet who are influential in such matters.A source who attended the funeral said that Ziyambi was lobbying anyone and everyone who cared to listen. However some insiders revealed that her performance at the interviews held in August 2017 to replace Johannes Tomana would work against her as the transcript of the interview revealed several flaws in Florence Ziyambi's management record within the Prosecutor General's office.Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi filed for divorce from Florence Ziyambi after 27 years of marriage. Florence Ziyambi is also known to have filed sexual assault charges against a colonel who was seconded to the Prosecutor General's office.Insiders revealed that it would be difficult to sell her as Prosecutor General because in March 2018 she was relieved of his duties as Deputy Prosecutor General. She was assigned to the Office of the President, however, without any specific post whilst waiting for an assignment.It was reported that the decision to reassign her was reached following findings of the Moses Chinhengo tribunal, which also fired Johannes Tomana.