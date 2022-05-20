Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU PF moves out of Obert Mpofu's offices

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU PF Umguza district has moved out of the offices (pictured) that are owned by the party's Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu located along Canaught Avenue in Bulawayo.

A visit to the offices by this publication revealed that the party banner that was erected at the offices had been removed.

A ZANU PF source who spoke to this reporter revealed that the party decided to moved out of the offices after feeling a need to grow itself and move out of the offices which Mpofu had donated to them to use for many years without paying rent.

The source also highlighted that Mpofu used his personal resources to build the party offices in Lupane. Matabeleland North.

However, reports coming from Lupane indicate that a certain section of ZANU PF members are in frantic efforts to create a wedge between the Provincial Mnister of State Richard Moyo and Mpofu in a bid to influence the province to withdraw iots support for Mpofu as the party moves towards the elective conference.


Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

South Africa jails illegal Zimbabwean thief for 6 years

29 mins ago | 112 Views

Florence Ziyambi battles to be Prosecutor General

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

Justice Wadyajena: A liability to the vision of the new dispensation

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

PHOTO: Thokozani Khupe donates office to Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Zimbabwean Tik Toker fined ZW$3 000 for cyberbullying police officer

7 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Civil servants plot massive demonstration against poor wages

7 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Kasukuwere accused of being arrogant and disrespectful to Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 2678 Views

Chamisa's rural drive rattles Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 2207 Views

Naked flying 'wizard' lands in Magwegwe

7 hrs ago | 2589 Views

Panic as fuel shortages loom in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1559 Views

AU failing to rein in rogue regimes, says Zapu

7 hrs ago | 317 Views

Madzibaba Andby dreams Mnangagwa winning 2023 elections

7 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Zimbabwe teachers give one-week strike notice

7 hrs ago | 747 Views

BCC identifies landlords as major defaulters

7 hrs ago | 313 Views

Information, IDs dearth hamstring Matobo youths

7 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Corruption worsening food crises'

7 hrs ago | 163 Views

Woman killed in Beitbridge bus accident

7 hrs ago | 388 Views

Rufaro Stadium refurb gathers momentum

7 hrs ago | 328 Views

95% local content for ZTN Prime

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

Beitbridge upgrade creates 1 500 jobs

7 hrs ago | 146 Views

Anti-smuggling blitz intensifies

7 hrs ago | 175 Views

Illegal sale of ivory escalates amid ban

7 hrs ago | 43 Views

Mixed reactions to age of consent ruling

7 hrs ago | 390 Views

Both parents now have equal rights on children

7 hrs ago | 330 Views

Delimitation of constituencies begins

7 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested after shooting two dead in South Africa

20 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Earthquake jolts Kariba

20 hrs ago | 1217 Views

UN chief honours Zimbabwean peacekeeper

20 hrs ago | 735 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation back above 100%

20 hrs ago | 849 Views

Zimbabwe's voters roll will close for delimitation on May 30

20 hrs ago | 459 Views

Sex starved man fondles girl's (12) thighs

22 hrs ago | 1914 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days