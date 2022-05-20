Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South Africa jails illegal Zimbabwean thief for 6 years

by Mandla Ndlovu
31 mins ago | Views
Reports coming from South Africa confirm that an undocumented Zimbabwean immigrant Petros Vingiran has been sentenced to six years in prison for stealing railway infrastructure belonging to Transnet.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson in Gauteng, Lumka Mahanjana, Vingiran was found in October 2021 by security details stealing railway bearings, valued at R132 000 and they alerted police officers who came and effected the arrest.


"Prosecutor Dru Ramsamy, asked the court to impose a prescribed minimum sentence, because of the effects this type of offence has in the community, as money that is supposed to be spent on developing communities, is now spent on replacing the damaged items and tightening security. Vingiran had no regards for the laws of the country over and above being an illegal immigrant." She was quoted saying.





Source - Byo24News/IOL

Comments


Must Read

ZANU PF moves out of Obert Mpofu's offices

1 hr ago | 778 Views

Florence Ziyambi battles to be Prosecutor General

2 hrs ago | 436 Views

Justice Wadyajena: A liability to the vision of the new dispensation

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

PHOTO: Thokozani Khupe donates office to Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Zimbabwean Tik Toker fined ZW$3 000 for cyberbullying police officer

7 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Civil servants plot massive demonstration against poor wages

7 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Kasukuwere accused of being arrogant and disrespectful to Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 2685 Views

Chamisa's rural drive rattles Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 2211 Views

Naked flying 'wizard' lands in Magwegwe

7 hrs ago | 2594 Views

Panic as fuel shortages loom in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1562 Views

AU failing to rein in rogue regimes, says Zapu

7 hrs ago | 317 Views

Madzibaba Andby dreams Mnangagwa winning 2023 elections

7 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Zimbabwe teachers give one-week strike notice

7 hrs ago | 751 Views

BCC identifies landlords as major defaulters

7 hrs ago | 314 Views

Information, IDs dearth hamstring Matobo youths

7 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Corruption worsening food crises'

7 hrs ago | 163 Views

Woman killed in Beitbridge bus accident

7 hrs ago | 388 Views

Rufaro Stadium refurb gathers momentum

7 hrs ago | 328 Views

95% local content for ZTN Prime

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

Beitbridge upgrade creates 1 500 jobs

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Anti-smuggling blitz intensifies

7 hrs ago | 175 Views

Illegal sale of ivory escalates amid ban

7 hrs ago | 43 Views

Mixed reactions to age of consent ruling

7 hrs ago | 390 Views

Both parents now have equal rights on children

7 hrs ago | 333 Views

Delimitation of constituencies begins

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested after shooting two dead in South Africa

20 hrs ago | 2068 Views

Earthquake jolts Kariba

20 hrs ago | 1218 Views

UN chief honours Zimbabwean peacekeeper

20 hrs ago | 735 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation back above 100%

20 hrs ago | 849 Views

Zimbabwe's voters roll will close for delimitation on May 30

20 hrs ago | 459 Views

Sex starved man fondles girl's (12) thighs

22 hrs ago | 1916 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days