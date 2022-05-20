Latest News Editor's Choice


Police panic as Ndebele 'King' prepares to take over State House

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Police in Bulawayo mounted massive roadblocks across the City on Thursday as part of preparations to block one of the claimants to the Ndebele throne 'King' Stanley Raphael Khumalo who is set to descend in Bulawayo from neighbouring South Africa on the 29th of May and assume ruler ship over the Ndebele people.

Khumalo is set to establish his palace at the Bulawayo State House and address the nation on the same day. He is set to host a great party before he takes over the throne.

All roads leading to the CBD were closed from Thursday morning as part of the operation.


Recently, Khumalo wrote to President Emmerson Mnangagwa telling him that he shall be leading a peaceful, but massive crusade of his people suffering in South Africa back to their home country, Mthwakazi.

Another claimant to the throne Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo has waqrned Ndebeles against following Khumalo.


Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days