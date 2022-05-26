Imbiber glassed by robbers at nightclub

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Four suspected robbers stabbed a Bindura imbiber at a nightclub in Manhenga village and robbed him of his itel phone and US$75 yesterday.Deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case."We are hunting for suspected robbers identified as Perkins, Mercy, Bhunu and Mashumba who pounced on Thomas Cephas stabbed him and robbed him of his cell phone and US$75 while at a nightclub," he said.Allegations are that Mercy lured Cephas outside the club and dragged him meters away where his accomplices also came and demanded cash.Cephas tried to resist and he was stabbed using a broken bottle before surrendering his mobile phone and cash, the total value robbed is US$225.The police warned members of the public not to carry large sums of money at bars."We are warning members of the public not to carry large sums of money to beer halls and for the robbers, we are saying the net is closing into them," Dhliwayo concluded.FeedbackTweeter@ simbasithoWhatsApp: +27610282354Email simbasitho@bulawayo24.com