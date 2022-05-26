Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe's Minister disqualified in Women's league elections

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Minister in the office of former Vice president Phelekezela Mphoko and also former deputy Minister of sports  Tabetha Kanengoni has been disqualified ahead of tomorrow's women's provincial league elections.


According to sources familiar with the incident  Kanengoni's G40 links has caused her disqualification.

"Kanengoni is reportedly not clean in the New dispensation and her Curriculum Vitae did not make it on the candidates hence she was disqualified on G40 links allegations," the source said.

It is further alleged that Kanengoni and the newly elected Mashonaland Central provincial women's league chairwoman Tsitsi Gezi do not see each other eye to eye and her disqualification has given  the Gezi camp more power since Kanengoni threatened to descend on Gezi if voted into power.

Candidates who made it on the women's league race are Mutumbga Irene, Dorothy Mashonganyika, Chigwida Maude, Chirongwe M, Shongedza Elizabeth, Muzariri Cloud and Alice Muropa only four candidates will make it to the national league.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days