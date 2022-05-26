Mnangagwa returns from useless Davos trip

News / National

President Mnangagwa returned home this morning from the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, where he took part in and co-chaired some discussions that centred on finding solutions to the challenges bedevilling the global economy.He was welcomed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, senior Government officials and service chiefs.During his five-day trip which had a packed schedule, the President met and had discussions with several global leaders in politics, business, football, and civil society among others.In line with the theme History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies, most discussions centred on how leaders can respond to the changing global order brought about by climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and recently the conflict in Ukraine.These three unrelated events have had a similar impact on how the world lives and conduct its business.More critical has been the disruption in food supply chains, creating shortages and record beating price increases felt across the world.President Mnangagwa proffered several solutions calling on his counterparts to focus on leveraging resources found in abundance in their countries.Land must be utilised and mineral resources must be extracted for the benefit of local people, he said.His interventions centred on the philosophy that countries are developed by their own people and in doing so they must leave no one behind including rural communities.On his last day in Switzerland, President Mnangagwa took time to meet and address Zimbabweans resident in that country. The meeting took place in Zurich.Speaking on the significance of Zimbabwe's participation at the World Economic Forum, Professor Mthuli Ncube said it was important for Zimbabwe to be part of global discussions and to showcase opportunities for co-operation and investment.Such platforms provide a chance to learn what other countries are doing, and for them to learn what opportunities exist in another countries."Then an interesting area is on how to attract investments. Both domestic investments into projects but also Foreign Direct Investment. I mean, we're here, we're looking for investors, so that's a key issue."So I could go on and on but clearly it's been an incredible Davos discussions as we seek to bring investors in Zimbabwe," said Minister Ncube.